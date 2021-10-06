wrestling / News
Crazzy Steve, John Skyler Advance in Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament
Crazzy Steve and John Skyler are the first names to move ahead in the Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament. The two picked up wins in matches that aired today on Impact! Plus per Fightful, with Skyler beating Zicky Dice and Steve defeating Hernandez.
The two are now part of a six-way match that will take place at Impact Bound For Glory during the pre-show to crown the inaugural champion.
.@TheJohnSkyler vs. @ZickyDice in a Digital Media Championship Tournament Match is available NOW! @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/RNEVXY6l3T
Ultimate Insider: https://t.co/lRvxcunqtT pic.twitter.com/gPoPsVpgs3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2021
.@SuperMexCTM vs. @steveofcrazzy in the Digital Media Championship Tournament is AVAILABLE NOW! @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/D3lu7YmJrw
Ultimate Insider: https://t.co/GGQZGz96Ep pic.twitter.com/AQLiRsGh14
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 6, 2021
