wrestling / News

Crazzy Steve, John Skyler Advance in Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament

October 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament

Crazzy Steve and John Skyler are the first names to move ahead in the Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament. The two picked up wins in matches that aired today on Impact! Plus per Fightful, with Skyler beating Zicky Dice and Steve defeating Hernandez.

The two are now part of a six-way match that will take place at Impact Bound For Glory during the pre-show to crown the inaugural champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading