Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans
* Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean

