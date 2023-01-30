wrestling / News
Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:
* Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans
* Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean
.@SheldonJean_ faces @steveofcrazzy THURADAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Lq57OL8nia
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2023
