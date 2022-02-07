Create A Pro Intoxication Results: Maven Appears, Matt Cardona & More In Action

Create A Pro Wrestling held Intoxication at the Knights of Columbus in Lynbrook, New York, on Sunday, with the event airing live on Twitch. Here are the quick results from the show (via Fightful):

* Bear Bronson and Doc Gallows went to a no contest in a Street Fight

* Bear Bronson & Doc Gallows defeated The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) in a Street Fight

* Davienne defeated AVA

* Kevin Tibbs (c) defeated Karlo Vice and Kip Stevens and Phillip Cardigan and Stephen Azure and Steve Somerset to retain the CAP Mayhem Medal Championship

* Vargas defeated Bobby Orlando

* Aaron Rourke defeated SLADE (c) to win the CAP TV Championship

* Major Pod (Brian Myers, Mark Sterling & Matt Cardona) defeated Larger Than Life (Dante Drago, Eric James & Jack Tomlinson)

* Maven makes a special appearance

* Max Caster defeated CPA

* Jay Klang defeated Johnny Clash in a Lumberjack Match

* Bryce Donovan defeated Anthony Greene and VSK in a CAP Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

