Create-A-Pro Mad House Results 10.13.23: New CAP Champion Crowned
Create-A-Pro Mad House took place on Friday night in Melville, New York with a new champion crowned in the main event. You can see the full results below, per Cagematch.net:
* CAP Mayhem Medal Championship Match: The Sweeper def. TJ Crawford
* CAP Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Nat Castle def. Zuleyka
* CAP Tag Team Championship Match: The Adrenaline Express def. The Midlife Express
* Brian Myers, Kris Statlander & Pat Buck def. Gabby Forza & The Birds Of The Sun
* CAP Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Little Mean Kathleen def. Shannon LeVangie
* CAP TV Championship Mad House Street Fight: Jake Lang def. Bobby Orlando
* Halloween Costume Battle Royal Match: Nick Robles wins
* Bronson def. Moose and Vargas
* CAP Championship Match: Aaron Rourke def. Bryce Donovan
Hit the Gnomeberg Spear on the TBS Champ tonight…. My life is CRAZY.🤯#CAPMadHouse @callmekrisstat @CreateAPro pic.twitter.com/E80tyhMoMp
— Gabby Forza (@the_gnomie) October 14, 2023
Excuse my shocking shriek… @callmekrisstat ‘slapped @the_gnomie tits off her chest’ 🤣 so freaking LOUD! Ouch! @CreateAPro #CAPMadHouse pic.twitter.com/EoGNYdz0u6
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 14, 2023
@the_gnomie is absolutely amazing! She’s already an inspiration to so many people, especially kids! She’s strong and sweet and her story is amazing! Sorry for not cheering Kris Stat tonight 😜 it’s the Gnomie effect 🍄 can’t wait for the next show! #CAPMadHouse pic.twitter.com/8dZ7WILcOk
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 14, 2023