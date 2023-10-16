Create-A-Pro Mad House Results 10.13.23: New CAP Champion Crowned

Create-A-Pro Mad House took place on Friday night in Melville, New York with a new champion crowned in the main event. You can see the full results below, per Cagematch.net:

* CAP Mayhem Medal Championship Match: The Sweeper def. TJ Crawford

* CAP Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Nat Castle def. Zuleyka

* CAP Tag Team Championship Match: The Adrenaline Express def. The Midlife Express

* Brian Myers, Kris Statlander & Pat Buck def. Gabby Forza & The Birds Of The Sun

* CAP Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Little Mean Kathleen def. Shannon LeVangie

* CAP TV Championship Mad House Street Fight: Jake Lang def. Bobby Orlando

* Halloween Costume Battle Royal Match: Nick Robles wins

* Bronson def. Moose and Vargas

* CAP Championship Match: Aaron Rourke def. Bryce Donovan