Create A Pro Wrestling CAP Homecoming Results 5.13.23: MJF In Action, More

Create A Pro Wrestling held its CAP Homecoming show on Saturday, with MJF in action and more. You can see the full results from the Melville, New York show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* JGeorge def. Chic Donovan

* Dr. Cool, Gabby Forza & Zuleyka def. Liam Davis, Nat Castle & Sazzy Boatright

* CAP Mayhem Medal Championship Lumberjack Match: The Sweeper def. Evil Kip

* CAP TV Championship Match: Bobby Orlando def. Eric James

* CAP Tag Team Championship Match: The Midlife Express def. Even Stevens and VBU

* Leo Sparrow def. Nick Robles

* MJF def. Leo Sparrow

* Raven’s Rules Street Fight: Bronson def. TJ Crawford

* Angelina Love & Notorious Mimi def. Ava Everett & B3CCA

* CAP Championship Match: Bryce Donovan def. Vargas