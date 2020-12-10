Creative Plans For Charlotte Flair’s Return Reportedly ‘Locked In’

It was reported earlier this week that there had been plans discussed in WWE for putting Andrade and Charlotte Flair together on TV.

However, a new report from Inside the Ropes states that while that idea may have been discussed, it is not the plan that WWE will be going with. The idea of an on-screen pairing didn’t even get pitched to Flair, so it likely wasn’t far along in the creative process.

However, with Flair set to make her return soon, possibly even as soon as the Royal Rumble, the plans are reportedly ‘locked in’. Flair is believed to have insisted long-term plans be set up for her before she returned to TV and that seems to be the case now.

As for Andrade, his plans will be completely separate for his own return, after he took a break for elective eye surgery.