Creed Brothers Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw
It’s official: the Creed Brothers will be making their main roster in-ring debuts on this week’s WWE Raw. As reported yesterday, Julius and Brutus Creed accepted the open challenge from Alpha Academy for tonight’s show. WWE has made the match official, announcing the bout on Twitter as you can see below.
The Creeds are former NXT Tag Team Champions and will be competing at Tuesday’s night two of NXT Halloween Havoc against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo in a Tables, Ladders & Scares Match.
EXCLUSIVE: The Creed Brothers & @ivynile_wwe accept #AlphaAcademy’s open challenge for tonight’s #WWERaw !
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/OjSsJyrx8V
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2023
