Creed Brothers Win Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic At NXT Vengeance Day

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dusty Cup WWE NXT Vengeance Day Creed Brothers Image Credit: WWE

The Creed Brothers are your 2022 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, winning the finals at NXT Vengeance Day. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed defeated MSK on tonight’s show to win the 2022 Dusty Cup. You can see some clips from the match below.

The Creed Brothers get an NXT Tag Team Championship match against Imperium as a result of their win.

