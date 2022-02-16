wrestling / News
Creed Brothers Win Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic At NXT Vengeance Day
The Creed Brothers are your 2022 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, winning the finals at NXT Vengeance Day. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed defeated MSK on tonight’s show to win the 2022 Dusty Cup. You can see some clips from the match below.
The Creed Brothers get an NXT Tag Team Championship match against Imperium as a result of their win.
GOT EM#WWENXT #DustyClassic @Malcolmvelli pic.twitter.com/2lqvIAzH7x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022
Can #MSK go back to back???#WWENXT #DustyClassic @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/nx1zFFuvvi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022
That's how quickly @WesLee_WWE can change the game!#WWENXT #VengeanceDay #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/ueQaXRZM5I
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022
.@NashCarterWWE is on 🔥#WWENXT #VengeanceDay #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/jICLrw7tJB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022
#MSK and The #CreedBrothers are putting it all on the line to lift the 🏆! #DustyClassic#WWENXT #VengeanceDay @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe pic.twitter.com/cEX6Rg1BmY
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2022
💎💎💎💎#WWENXT #VengeanceDay #DustyClassic @Malcolmvelli @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe pic.twitter.com/lMkWsR9gHM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022
