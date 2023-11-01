wrestling / News

Creed Brothers Win Tables, Ladders & Scares Match At NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Creed Brothers WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

The Creed Brothers are 2 – 0 this week on WWE TV, picking up a win in the opening match of NXT Halloween Havoc night two. Julius and Brutus followed up their win on Raw by defeating Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza in a Tables, Ladders & Scares Match on tonight’s show. The team got the win after a Brutus Bomb through a table to Carrillo.

It was reported earlier today that the Creeds are expected to be regulars on the main roster going forward and are done or nearly done with NXT.

