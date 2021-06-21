wrestling / News

Various News: Crew Member Seen Under Ring During WWE Hell in a Cell Match, Chris Jericho Doing Virtual Signing

June 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Drew McIntyre WWE Hell in a Cell

– We got a glimpse behind the curtain (or rather, under the ring) at Hell in a Cell, as an apparent crew member was seen under the ring in the main event. Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in the closing match of the PPV, and at one point a person’s hand could be seen poking out under the ring pushing a piece of broken table back next to McIntyre’s body after taking a choke slam off the apron through the table.

It was also noted by some that McIntyre seemed to land on a crash pad. You can see a GIF of the moment below:

– Chris Jericho is set to do a virtual signing for Highspots Auctions. Jericho will be signing copies of his latest book, The Complete List of Jericho, along with photos and other items. The cost ranges from $40 to $109 depending on what you want to receive; you can find out more details and pre-order here.

