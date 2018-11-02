wrestling / News
Cross Missing From Rey Mysterio’s Mask At WWE Crown Jewel
November 2, 2018 | Posted by
Wrestlezone reports that while Rey Mysterio’s outfit may have seemed normal at WWE Crown Jewel, there was actually something missing. The Christian Cross, a symbol of Rey’s faith, is usually featured prominently on the mask, just above his eyes. During the show in Saudi Arabia, the cross was missing. You can see a comparison photos below.
Where is Rey Mysterio's cross? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/FO2OzoUyL2
— Michael McClead (@McCleadWriter) November 2, 2018
