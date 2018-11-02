Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Cross Missing From Rey Mysterio’s Mask At WWE Crown Jewel

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio WWE Crown Jewel

Wrestlezone reports that while Rey Mysterio’s outfit may have seemed normal at WWE Crown Jewel, there was actually something missing. The Christian Cross, a symbol of Rey’s faith, is usually featured prominently on the mask, just above his eyes. During the show in Saudi Arabia, the cross was missing. You can see a comparison photos below.

