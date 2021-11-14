Crowbar at AEW Full Gear, Praises Eddie Kingston

– Former WCW wrestler Crowbar was in attendance and backstage at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event. He had high praise for Eddie Kingston, who lost at the event in a singles match against CM Punk.

Crowbar wrote on Kingston, “What a F’n FIGHT! Smiling this whole match Love seeing @MadKing1981 getting his snd being showcased. Hard work & perseverance pays off!” Kingston later responded to Crowbar, “Thank you for always believing in me.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Crowbar recently made his AEW last month, working a match at AEW Dark: Elevation.