Crowbar Recalls 1997 WWE Raw Match With Taka Michinoku, Ready to Take on the Young Lions

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Crowbar AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW/YouTube

– Former WCW star and wrestling veteran Crowbar (aka Devon Storm), reminisced on a match he had on Monday Night Raw with Taka Michinoku way back in 1997 in WWE. You can check out his tweet on the matchup below.

Crowbar wrote, “Without sounding braggadocious…It’s 2023 and I’m still doing all these things and honestly even more, Just better, safer, in away that makes more sense. Bring on the young lions! There’s no 30+ year veteran currently performing ⭐️At the level that I do- grateful for this memory and opportunity.”

