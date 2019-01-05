Crowbar Talks About Covering For David Flair’s Lack Of Ability

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Crowbar spoke about being placed in a tag team with David Flair in order to cover for Flair’s lack of wrestling ability. Here are highlights:

On his team with David Flair: “I was [wrestling as] Devon Storm first and I had been for 3-4 months on the Saturday Night Show. I was being groomed as a new edition to the cruiserweight division. At the same time, David Flair was stalking Kimberly and hitting people with crowbars and being a nut. The only issue with David is he can’t wrestle that well. So, they came up with idea to put him in a tag team where the partner could do the majority of the work and he could still be a nut. Thank God. Him being not that great of a worker actually gave me my break.”

On working with David: “I tell everybody, I had no idea what it would be like with this being Ric Flair’s kid. I met David – awesome, really humble, nice guy. He knew his limitations and wanted to learn from me. He always thanked me for doing more of the in-ring work. All those fears, all those concerns were soon put to rest. – was eager to learn the best he can. He knew he wasn’t his dad but was happy to be there.”

On Vince McMahon buying WCW: “Nobody knew. Everybody assumed that Bischoff was going to buy but no one saw Vince buying it. I was released just before the buyout and that was it for me. I had a few dark matches [in WWE] and got great reactions. Not blowing smoke up my own behind, but I got to wrestle at Madison Square Garden and there’s an old saying that Vince says ‘if you can get over at The Garden, you can get over anywhere.’ I got a great reaction, had a good match and a lot of fun. It just never came to pass. I think everything happens for a reason – had I gotten signed I never would have met my wife and I wouldn’t be on the path I’m on now. It was meant to happen. At the time it was disappointing, but I’m not trying to preach at all, but I believe God steers you where you need to go. I have a great life now from not making it, I think.”