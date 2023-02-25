– During a recent interview with AdFreeShows, former WCW wrestler Crowbar discussed the current generation of wrestlers taking some unnecessary risks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Crowbar on the current generation taking some unnecessary risks: “Safety is huge. Today’s pro wrestlers, the younger generation, are without question the most talented, most athletic generation ever, ever. I just think sometimes they make poor choices and choose maneuvers that they don’t necessarily have to do. There’s a lot of things that they maybe could’ve chosen something else, got the same exact reaction with way less risk. That’s all.”