Crowbar Thinks Randy Savage’s Style Would Hold Up Today
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc), Crowbar spoke about the wrestling style of Randy Savage, which he believes would hold up today in modern matches.
He said: “The past, if I had to pick just one, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. And I think he’s a guy, his style would hold up today — if he knew how to base for the newer stuff and work with the younger guys, and he did just what he did. He was so fast, so aggressive. His strikes looked real. He knew how to play the crowd, and he had something that I think is missing in wrestling so many times — pageantry. I still watch him regularly. You can always find a little thing that he did that you could do to make your whole shtick better.“
