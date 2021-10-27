Crowbar Says WWE Nearly Hired Him as Both Physical Therapist & Wrestler

Crowbar recently discussed his run in WWE and more, noting that he nearly had a second position with the company in addition to in-ring talent. Crowbar had a run in WWE in the late 1990s and early ‘00s as Devon Storm, and he discussed the experience as well as the WWE vs. AEW battle with Wrestling Inc. You can check out the highlights below:

On if WWE should change things in response to AEW’s momentum: “I don’t know what their business plan is. I have an idea as a business person. It looks like AEW is an alternative, it’s for older fans. We have more adult storylines, we have cursing. It’s more violent. It’s more cool. For me, when I watch AEW, it’s what ECW could have been with money behind it. That’s what I see as a fan. WWE seems like they’ve tone things down. Are they going more to the family crowd? Are they going more for Mr. And Mrs. Smith that want to introduce their six year old or seven year old to wrestling, but they don’t want the cursing and the language? But those kids are going to buy a lot of toys and a lot of shirts.

“That is their business plan. If that’s their goal, to market to that age group, that’s not wrong either. They’re always going to be compared to who’s doing what in ratings, but I see two very different target groups as far as fan base goes, and I think you’re going to see more and more of a split with that. I think you’re going to see a more defining line between what AEW offers and what WWE offers. And I could be wrong, but I see this as two very, very different products right now.”

On working in WWE: “I was a young guy still in college and couldn’t believe I was in the WWF locker room. And also, with a very socially awkward background, it was overwhelming to say the least. I would see Vince passing in the hallways. There was always a ‘how are you? Thank you for having me, yada yada.’ There was one instance when Road Dogg got hurt. I was able to wrap up his hip because of my physical therapy training, and I got a ‘thank you’ for that, which was cool. And that actually– not a lot of people know– there were talks when I was doing the light heavyweight stuff, that after I graduated physical therapy school, there were talks where I would be the on the road physical therapist.

“At that time, they had no trainer, no therapist, no nothing. I would hold a dual spot of therapist and preliminary card wrestler. That just never materialized. They went back and forth, back and forth. I would assume that being the big company that they were, they probably didn’t want to take a risk on a brand new physical therapist. Experience means a lot, not just in wrestling but in physical therapy as well, and I kind of think that that’s kind of what squashed that deal.”