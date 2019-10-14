Crown Jewel Contract Signing Set For Tonight’s Raw

– WWE has set a contract signing between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury for tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the signing on Monday afternoon. The full announcement is below:

Braun Strowman was drafted to SmackDown last Friday, but The Monster Among Men will be making a final, momentous appearance on tonight’s Raw alongside his WWE Crown Jewel opponent, Tyson Fury. Strowman and the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion will be signing the contract for their highly-anticipated Oct. 31 bout on tonight’s episode in a confab moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. And given that the two engaged in fisticuffs before being pulled apart by waves of WWE security and Superstars during their confrontation last week, it likely won’t take much for hostilities to once again flare as their match is made official.