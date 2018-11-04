Crown Jewel Was Originally Brock Lesnar’s Last Contracted WWE Match

– Brock Lesnar’s win at WWE Crown Jewel gave him another Universal Championship reign, but it was originally planned to be his last contracted match. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Crown Jewel was originally intended to allow Lesnar to finish with his contractual obligations, with Roman Reigns booked to retain the title.

Obviously, that changed when Reigns announced he was vacating the championship due to his battle with leukemia. The show reports that Lesnar was signed to a new deal which includes at least two more matches, including his announced Survivor Series match against AJ Styles. Lesnar signed the new contract, which is not an exclusive deal, within the last week. It allows him to return to UFC whenever he is ready to.