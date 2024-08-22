wrestling / News
Crown Jewel Title Match Set For HOG Chicago Event
House of Glory is headed to Chicago next month, and a Crown Jewel Championship is official for the event. HOG announced on Thursday that Zilla Fatu will defend his championship against Mustafa Ali at the September 5th event.
The full announcement for the match, which includes the full card thus far, is:
HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match Signed for HOG’s Chicago Debut!
House of Glory officials have announced a huge Crown Jewel Championship match has been signed for its’ Chicago debut on Thursday September live from the Logan Square Auditorium. Reigning champion Zilla Fatu will make his first defense against former WWE & TNA star Mustafa Ali!
The event will stream LIVE on Triller TV.
Zilla is making his first defense after defeating La Sombra at July’s High Intensity. The young Samoan will look to continue his momentum around the country against his possible biggest challenger to date.
Mustafa Ali is making his third appearance in HOG. After defeating Amazing Red and Alex Shelley in his previous appearances for the company, Ali will look to become 3-0 and end Zilla’s run prematurely. Will we see a new champion in Chicago?
Also signed so far;
HOG Heavyweight Championship Match
Mike Santana (C) vs. Djiak
HOG Women’s Championship Match
Megan Bayne (C) vs. Kylie Rae
NWA Star Joe Alonzo
and more to be announced in the coming weeks!
Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net
Be there for HOG’s debut in Chicago!
More Trending Stories
- Major Name Possibly Heading to AEW All In: London (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Bryan Danielson Addresses Being Part of AEW’s Disciplinary Committee, Helping Tony Khan With Creative
- Bret Hart On Why He Believes Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff Killed WCW
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage