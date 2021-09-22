Cruiserweight Championship Changes Hands on WWE NXT (Pics, Clips)

We have a new NXT Cruiserweight Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Roderick Strong defeated Kushida to win the title, hitting his backbreaker finisher to get the pin after the Diamond Mine attacked the champion behidn the referee’s back.

The win marks Strong’s first run with the title and ends Kushida’s run at 161 days. He won the title by defeating Santos Escobar on the April 13th episode of NXT.