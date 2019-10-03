wrestling / News
Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Cruiserweight Championship will be defended on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced tonight that Drew Gulak will defend the championship against Lio Rush on next week’s show.
NXT takes place next Wednesday live on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK: The #Cruiserweight Title will be defended when @DrewGulak battles @itsLioRush on @USA_Network! #NXTonUSA #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GkxgSTYTmO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2019
