Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cruiserweight Championship WWE NXT

– The WWE Cruiserweight Championship will be defended on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced tonight that Drew Gulak will defend the championship against Lio Rush on next week’s show.

NXT takes place next Wednesday live on USA Network.

