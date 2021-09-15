Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see Kushida defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. It was announced on tonight’s show that Kushida will defend his title against Roderick Strong next week.

Kushida was originally set to defend the title against Strong last month but was not cleared due to testing positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s show saw him come out after the Creed Brothers’ win and challenge Strong, but Malcolm Bivens called for it to happen next week instead.