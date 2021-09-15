wrestling
Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see Kushida defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. It was announced on tonight’s show that Kushida will defend his title against Roderick Strong next week.
Kushida was originally set to defend the title against Strong last month but was not cleared due to testing positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s show saw him come out after the Creed Brothers’ win and challenge Strong, but Malcolm Bivens called for it to happen next week instead.
"YOU TALK TOO MUCH!"
An #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship Match would shut 'em up…@KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @roderickstrong NEXT WEEK. @DiamondMineWWE @Malcolmvelli @ivynile_wwe @hachimanwwe pic.twitter.com/cUycPKca73
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
I've been attending the wedding.
What will happen, next week's title match…Yes I will defend.@WWENXT @WWE
招待されましたので結婚式に参列してきました。来週はタイトルマッチ、やってやろうじゃないの！ pic.twitter.com/Yyc8lv4TqL
— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) September 15, 2021
