Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has added a Cruiserweight Championship match to tonight’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Wednesday that Santos Escobar will defend the title against Jake Atlas on tonight’s show.

The announcement reads:

Santos Escobar to defend NXT Cruiserweight Title against Jake Atlas tonight

Jake Atlas made it clear last week that he’s far from finished with Legado del Fantasma and will have an NXT Cruiserweight Title opportunity tonight against Santos Escobar.

After Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde aided Escobar to a non-title win against Atlas at NXT Halloween Havoc, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion was ready to move on from his latest challenger. Atlas had other plans, as the up-and-coming Superstar attacked Legado del Fantasma in the Capitol Wrestling Center parking lot last week.

Can Atlas end Escobar’s reign? Or will Legado del Fantasma strike back?