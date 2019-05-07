wrestling / News
WWE News: Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For Money in the Bank, Match For Tonight’s 205 Live
May 7, 2019
– A Cruiserweight Championship match is official for this month’s Money in the Bank PPV. Drake Maverick announced in a new video ahead of tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live that Tony Nese will defend the title against Ariya Daivari at the May 19th PPV.
Maverick also announced in the video that the main event will be a No Disqualification match between Akira Tozawa and Mike Kanellis. 205 Live airs tonight after Smackdown on the WWE Network.
