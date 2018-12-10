Cruiserweight Title Match Added To WWE TLC

WWE has announced that cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy will defend his title against former champion Cedric Alexander this Sunday at WWE TLC.

Here’s the updated card:

* WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

* TLC Match for Smackdown Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* RAW Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

* Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (Strowman gets Universal title shot if he wins and Corbin is no longer RAW GM. If Corbin wins, he is the permanent RAW GM)

* Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: TBA vs. TBA

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley