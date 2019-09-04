wrestling / News
Cruiserweight Title Match At Clash of Champions Now A Triple Threat
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
Lince Dorado defeated Humberto Carillo on last night’s episode of 205 Live, and after the match, Drake Maverick awarded Dorado a shot at the Cruiserweight title. That means that the title match at Clash of Champions is now a triple threat and Drew Gulak will defend against both Dorado and Carillo. The event happens on September 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
