Cruiserweight Title Match, Heritage Cup Finals Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
November 19, 2020
WWE has announced an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match and the finals of the Heritage Cup for next week’s NXT UK. The company announced on Thursday that Jordan Devlin will defend the Cruiserweight Title against Amir Jordan on next week’s show, while A-Kid and Trent Seven will do battle in the finals of the tournament.
Next week’s episode airs Thursday on WWE Network.
Can @iamamirjordan become the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion next week?#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/lhh9xpv6Rh
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 19, 2020
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup Finals next week!@AKidWrestler vs @trentseven
Who will win it ALL? pic.twitter.com/H5LbY6WYfd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 19, 2020
