wrestling / News

Cruiserweight Title Match, Heritage Cup Finals Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match and the finals of the Heritage Cup for next week’s NXT UK. The company announced on Thursday that Jordan Devlin will defend the Cruiserweight Title against Amir Jordan on next week’s show, while A-Kid and Trent Seven will do battle in the finals of the tournament.

Next week’s episode airs Thursday on WWE Network.

