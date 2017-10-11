WWE News: Cruiserweight Title Rematch Set For WWE TLC, Total Bellas Preview

– It was announced on last night’s episode of 205 Live, that Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto will defend his title against former champion Enzo Amore at the October 22nd WWE TLC PPV. WWE posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…

