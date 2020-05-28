wrestling / News
Cruiserweight Tournament Finals & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set the Cruiserweight Tournament Finals and more for next week’s episode of NXT. Following tonight’s episode, it was confirmed that Drake Maverick will face El Hijo del Fantasma next week in the finals of the Inaugural NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finals.
Also set for next week are Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim and Prime Target features on the NXT Takeover: In Your House NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship matches.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
💜@WWEMaverick vs. @KUSHIDA_0904 in the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finals!
🔦@CandiceLeRae battles @MiaYim!
🏆The #NXTTitle and #WWENXT #WomensTitle match will receive the PRIME TARGET treatment! pic.twitter.com/ZwWZS3ZxyW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things
- WWE Star Reportedly Busted Open During Raw Taping (Spoiler)