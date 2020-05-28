Cruiserweight Tournament Finals & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has set the Cruiserweight Tournament Finals and more for next week’s episode of NXT. Following tonight’s episode, it was confirmed that Drake Maverick will face El Hijo del Fantasma next week in the finals of the Inaugural NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finals.

Also set for next week are Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim and Prime Target features on the NXT Takeover: In Your House NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship matches.