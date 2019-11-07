wrestling / News
Cruiserwight Championship Match, Ladder Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Lio Rush will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on next week’s episode of NXT. Angel Garza earned a shot at Rush’s championship by defeating Tony Nese on this week’s episode.
This will be Rush’s first title defense since he won the championship last month. Also set for the show is a ladder match between Mia Yin and Io Shirai, with the winner getting the entry advantage for the women’s WarGames match at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
