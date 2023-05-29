wrestling / News

Crusherfest 2023 Set To Take Place In Milwaukee This Weekend

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Crusherfest Image Credit: Crusherfest

The third annual Crusherfest is set to take place this weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday and will feature appearances by Cowboy Bob Orton, Al Snow, Marty Jannetty, Greg Valentine, Ted DiBiase Sr., and more.

The event will feature musical acts along with a GLCW & MIAW show on both days, a match in honor of the late Kenny Jay, and much more. You can find out more about the event at its Facebook page.

