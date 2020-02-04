wrestling / News
Cryme Tyme Announced For GCW For The Culture in April
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Cryme Tyme is on their way to GCW in April. GCW has announced that JTG and Shad Gaspard will compete on the show, which takes place on April 3rd in Tampa, Florida.
The two join Myron Reed, Chris Bey, Marti Belle, AJ Gray, Trey Miguel, 2 Cold Scorpio, Faye Jackson, AC Mack, Zenshi, and Tre Lamar among those announced for the show thus far.
BROOKLYN BROOKLYN!
Tickets available at: https://t.co/y8tZWqIjkt pic.twitter.com/lsnrPSNOC3
— AJ Gray (@RichHomieJuice) February 4, 2020
