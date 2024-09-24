wrestling / News
Cryptic Runic Teaser Airs On WWE Raw
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
A cryptic teaser video featuring runes appeared on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show featured a quick teaser just before a commercial break, which you can see below.
The video featured three Elder Futhark runes (Wunjo signifying Joy or Success, Ansuz signifying Understanding or Communication, and Riadho signifying Evolution or Travel — spelling out WAR) as a voice said that “Fate is woven.”
No word as to who the message is for yet.
QUÉ COÑO HA SIDO ESTO #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bYyHZUkaRG
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Is Surprised By WBD Not Having Exclusivity In Its New Reported AEW Deal
- Paul Wight Reveals How Sting Once Helped Him Deal With a Rib by Hulk Hogan in WCW
- Jake Roberts Recalls Ultimate Warrior Apologizing to Him at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Ted DiBiase Explains Who Was the Bigger Star Between Undertaker & Sting