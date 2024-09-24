Cryptic Runic Teaser Airs On WWE Raw

A cryptic teaser video featuring runes appeared on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show featured a quick teaser just before a commercial break, which you can see below.

The video featured three Elder Futhark runes (Wunjo signifying Joy or Success, Ansuz signifying Understanding or Communication, and Riadho signifying Evolution or Travel — spelling out WAR) as a voice said that “Fate is woven.”

No word as to who the message is for yet.