Csonka: 5 Possible Partners For Braun Strowman at WrestleMania

Welcome back to column time with Larry! Today I’d like to talk about Braun Strowman. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Strowman won a battle royal to earn a tag title shot against the Bar at WrestleMania, all by himself. Strowman has seemingly found his direction for the WrestleMania, but will he be allowed to challenge on his own, and should he? If forced to pick a partner, I have come up with some possibilities I’d like to discuss here today. Feel free to share yours. Thanks for reading, and remember, it’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

5. Curt Hawkins : I think that most expect Kurt Angle to pull the “you’re one man and not a tag team” card on Monday. He’ll likely force Strowman to pick a partner, and since Strowman has basically destroyed the entire roster, and the other top players seem to have matches locked in, he’ll have to think outside the box. If Angle sends him to find a partner, I could see Strowman just grabbing the first warm body since he feels invincible, and that’s where Curt Hawkins comes in. Strowman has enough ego to think he can win by himself or with anyone and picks the man with the long ass losing streak to prove a point and please angle. It could actually be a fun story, the unlikely duo wins at Mania, Hawkins ends his losing streak and celebrates like a wild man after Strowman gets the pin. Strowman, knowing he did it by himself, destroys his partner post-match, leading to the oddball pairing for weeks until Hawkins loses the titles for the team. It could be fun and would actually give a payoff to Hawkins’ losing streak.

4. Lars Sullivan : This could also be prime time for an NXT call-up, and when you’re a monster among men, you want someone as destructive as you are, and Lars Sullivan is that man. If the NXT monster is primed for a call-up, this would be a good spot for him. Strowman is wildly over and Lars is very much made in his mold. They could run wild for months as a monster team, into the summer when they finally lose due to miscommunication, leading to a feud between the monsters. It gets Strowman away from the world title scene, gives him purpose, and an eventual win over another monster on the way back to challenge for one of the big belts.

3. Big Show : Big Show and Strowman had a really fun feud, with matches that were way better than expected. Strowman had to destroy Show to finally get rid of him, but the matches were more than just a basic feud, it was Show grooming Strowman to be the next big monster in WWE. Show is light on good WrestleMania moments, and while Strowman doesn’t have many friends, if forced to pick a partner, he could turn to Big Show out of respect. Show took his best and kept coming back, and Strowman could possibly appreciate that. The giants could agree to put their past issues behind them, coming together to win gold, giving Show one last Mania moment, and also some more time to work along Strowman to continue mentoring him before Show finally calls it quits. It would be a nice final chapter for Show, and also a nice reward for him as he sounds in interviews like he really wants to give back before moving on.

2. Elias : I think what seems to be the most popular selection, based on the 411 comments section, Twitter, and Facebook, is Elias. Yes Elias, the man that Strowman has tried to kill repeatedly with large musical instruments. At this time, Elias has no role at Mania, and may have lost his love of performing based on Monday’s Raw. The man is broken (not in the Hardy way) and needs something to pep him up. And I get it, Elias is a ton of fun and has been a completely refreshing success on the main roster. People want him to succeed, and they want him to get a non-Andre spot on the Mania card. There’s a few ways they could get there, they could roll with something similar to my Hawkins plan where Strowman is forced to find a partner and picks Elias because he happens to be there strumming his guitar, which would work, or you could set it up with the Bar talking shit and calling out Strowman for being just a man and not a team, leading to the champions attacking, and thrashing Strowman with chairs. Strowman keeps playing the monster, fighting to his feet, but they finally take control and then Elias sees his opening, and makes the save with guitar shots and saves his former foe; not out of respect, but because he wants on mania and is looking for an easy way to get a title. Strowman reluctantly agrees to team with Elias, feeling that he owes him for saving him, and also showing some respect since even though he attempted to murder Elias on multiple occasions, Elias wouldn’t drift away. The pairing has tons of potential in an odd couple/comedic pairing.

1. No One : Of course, Strowman could just say fuck a partner, fuck what Kurt Angle thinks, and go it alone. They have worked hard to push Strowman as a monster, as an important part of the show, and having him go it alone, overcoming the odds to win the titles on his own would make for a big Mania moment for him and give him something special to hang his hat on. Whatever happens, I am interested to see how this angle with Strowman plays out.

