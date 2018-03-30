Csonka: Desired Non-WWE Opponents For Neville

Welcome back to column time with Larry, and today I’m going to talk about Neville. Neville “walked out” in WWE, reportedly unhappy with his position and treatment. There have been reports for months of on again and off again talks for him to return, but five months later, we’re seemingly no closer to getting him back. By all accounts, he wants out of his deal, but WWE plans to make him sit at home and wait it out. Neville was reborn as a heel in the cruiserweight division and was one of WWE’s most interesting and consistent characters. But that was at a time when WWE wasn’t giving their full attention to the brand, and it was under full Vince McMahon control and Vince wanted a boisterous character, a guy like Enzo. The Enzo experiment failed when he was fired following rape allegations, and 205 Live has been reborn, and Neville would be perfect on the new show. But it feels like him returning is just a pipedream right now, and with that in mind, I am preparing myself for his post WWE run. Today I’d like to discuss a short list of guys that I would personally love to see him against when he’s free and clear. Anyway, I hope that you enjoy today’s column, and feel free to share your thoughts and picks. It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful of other’s opinions and don’t be a dick.”

Jushin Liger : If Neville were to be released, I see him embarking on a big world tour, working as many top names as possible, and why not start off with a legend in Jushin Liger. Liger as tons of freedom in NJPW, and regularly works shows outside of the company, it’s the perks of being a complete legend. That also means that Neville wouldn’t have to worry about a NJPW deal to make the match happen, it could easily happen in a place like AAW, or even a RevPro. Liger still loves working and can still have good matches. Plus working a legend is something that fans would love to see, and could even serve as a gateway into NJPW if Liger is pleased with him.

Fenix : Next up on the Neville freedom tour, the man that gravity forgot goes lucha. Fenix is a tremendously fun worker, and gained a ton of popularity through Lucha Underground, leading to him splitting from AAA and working in singles and tags with brother Pentagon, and making major bank. Fenix is a fun performer, who is not only a good luchador, but can also work US style very well. He’s also not above getting into wild and crazy brawls so that gives them a lot of stylistic choices for the match. It would serve as a good introduction to the style for Neville, which is important because I have bigger lucha plans for him later on. This could also easily place in a promotion like AAW.

Matt Riddle : Next up is Matt Riddle. Riddle has taken to pro wrestling way better than anyone could have imagined. His work and growth as a performer in EVOLVE set him up to take the indie world by storm, he gets booked everywhere and gets rave reviews. Riddle would provide a very different match, one based on striking and submission, and heel Neville working Riddle would be something I’d pay to see. Hell, I’d love to see Neville for a short run with EVOLVE period, as there are a ton of matches for him to have there, and it would be a nice short-term boost for EVOLVE.

Dragon Lee : remember how I said I wanted to ease Neville into the lucha? That’s because you don’t go right to the big boss. Fenix is awesome, he’s no scrub, but if you’re looking to work a wild lucha match with a guy that is not afraid to take wild risks, that’s Dragon Lee. At only the age of 22, Lee already has a catalog of amazing matches to his credit. If Neville’s looking to get crazy and get a lot of attention for an excellent match, Lee is a great candidate to do that with.

Kota Ibushi : Kota Ibushi is an amazing performer and is having an excellent 2018, with a great match with Cody at WrestleKingdom 12, reuniting with Kenny Omega, and also having two excellent New Japan Cup matches. Ibushi is locked in and simply delivering in big-time matches right now, and I personally think that a match with Neville could not only be really interesting but also great. Ibushi is great at mixing his striking and high flying throughout his matches, and Neville working his heel style against Ibushi, working his mix of striking and high flying I think would make for an extremely fun pairing.

Zack Sabre Jr : In 2018, Zack Sabre Jr is still not only the best technical wrestler in the world, but also most outstanding performer with an absolutely great set of matches so far in the year. Neville working a grappler in Sabre would make for an extremely fun clash of styles, as he adapts well to everyone he works with. It would also play well with the more grounded style Neville was working prior to taking his leave of WWE, and sitting out. Combine Neville’s overall skill and the high level that Sabre is currently working at, and I think they would easily be an amazing match, and one that could bring some good attention to EVOLVE.

KUSHIDA : In my opinion, KUSHIDA is one of the very best wrestlers in the world, but is often overlooked because he’s not the focus/ace of the NJPW juniors division right now. In many ways, he became the Tanahashi of the juniors division, he was the ace, delivered at an extremely high level in major matches and his match layouts were excellent, His hybrid grappling/highflying offense comes off as effortless, and allows him to work well with an extremely wide variety of opponents. I think that their styles would work together very well.

Will Ospreay : Will Ospreay gets a lot of shit these days, some complain that he’s nothing but a “spot monkey,” but that I the furthest thing from the truth. While many highfliers start that way, and Ospreay certainly did, he’s turned into one of wrestling’s most outstanding performers from math quality standpoint and is doing it all over the world. He’s the current, reigning, and defending IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, and is not only working at a very high level, but is constantly improving and becoming a more well-rounded performer.

Hiromu Takahashi : Finishing things up, we have Hiromu Takahashi. Takahashi is one of the very best juniors in the world right now, and while many find him to be odd and eccentric, there is no denying that he’s one of the very best and dynamic performers going today. I want to see all of these matches, but there may be nothing more than I want to see than a crazy, balls to the wall, 15-minute sprint with him and Neville. Lets get fucking nuts!

– Overall if Neville is released, I’d love to see him embark on a few things…

* A NJPW run (including BOTSJ).

* An EVOLVE run.

* Working PWG BOLA.

* A PROGRESS & RevPro run.

