Csonka: Keith Lee to WWE – Heartbreak & Hope

Today's column is all about the latest name signed by WWE, Keith Lee. Lee has been on his indie farewell tour, delivering some great matches as he heads off to Orlando and WWE's NXT system. I'd like to share my thoughts on this today.

History

There are many that think Keith Lee just appeared on the indie scene in 2017 when he signed with EVOLVE, but this is the furthest thing from the truth. Lee started his career back in 2005, working his craft for years on the Texas indies. And after nearly a decade of hard work, he then made a team with Shane Taylor and caught the eye of ROH. The Pretty Boy Killers had arrived on the national stage, and I will be perfectly honest with you (no bullshit about being a fan since day one) I wasn’t overly impressed. They felt like an out of shape, less charismatic version of Doom; they existed. Then they slowly but surely started to make some waves on ROH. They started to show off more of their personality, their skills, and at times their surprising athleticism. They were winning me over with enjoyable clashes with the Briscoes & War Machine. But they had no focus, ROH wasn’t behind them, and they became another in the long line of African American talents (not named Jay Lethal) that lizard man and company had failed. But as 2016 ended, and ROH was handing out new contracts, Lee decided that he wanted more, he wanted to prove himself as a singles star so he left, betting on himself and signing with WWN/EVOLVE. The funny thing was, and this is in no way a shot at Shane Taylor, but ROH thought that they got the best half of the team when they retained Taylor and Lee left. Taylor has worked hard, improved, and lost over 100 pounds, but has largely been booked like shit in ROH. There has been no consistency for him, so while he got the security he was looking for, Lee also carried on, working on his own, and putting in an amazing 18 months of work that caught the eye of WWE, and got him signed.

Heartache

Following his signing with EVOLVE, Keith Lee became one of my most favorite performers to cover. He became a cornerstone for EVOLVE & the WWN family, and put together an incredible portfolio of matches between EVOLVE, PWG, PROGRESS, REV PRO and anywhere else he worked. He went from a hoss with potential to a big lad that did things big lads shouldn’t do, to a well rounded performer, and finally developed into a complete, and charismatic, main event star. They say wrestling is cyclical, and I do believe in that, but it’s funny that every time “the indies are raided” that everyone starts writing their eulogy for the indie scene. Don’t mourn the indies, because they always replenish themselves and always will. The indies are like a bowl of Grape Nuts Cereal. Have you ever eaten this shit? You add some milk and you eat, and eat, and eat and eat. Finally you take a break and rest your jaw out of exhaustion from chewing, you go back and that fucking Grape Nuts Cereal has seemingly refilled the bowl and you have to start all over again. They should send this shit to starving nations and give it to the homeless. Wrestling is cyclical, and Keith Lee, the man of the hour, is now off to WWE. Like many before him, he leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The indies aren’t dead, and while EVOLVE has already started to rebuild and other places will have to find a way to fill the hole that Lee left, the real question is who will step up and be the next Keith Lee and break out like he did? The indies will be just fine, although as with a lot of favorites, I have a certain amount of heartache due to Lee leaving the indie scene. I have watched so much of Lee in EVOLVE, PWG, PROGRESS, & REV PRO, watching him grow into a complete performer and never being disappointed, and as a fan and reviewer, I will greatly miss him. I will miss the matches with Riddle, WALTER, & Ishii. And I hate the fact that he’s headed to WWE before he could get the chance at a possible NJPW G1 run. But in all honesty, that is just me being greedy, telling you what I want and love. Unfortunately for me, my opinion means exactly jack and shit in terms of what Keith Lee does with his career. I love the big man and appreciate all of the joy he gave me as a fan the past 18-months, but there’s just so much more to it…

Hope

The first thing that happens when a beloved indie name signs with WWE is that fans make fun of what new name or bad gimmick they will get, and the second is that these talents are chastised for making the wrong choices and are told that they will be wasted in WWE; they are questioned as to why they took the deal and these overly judgmental fans ask as if they have all of the answers. I think that their concerns come from a place of love, but it comes across as too harsh. Am I going to miss Keith Lee on the indies? Of course I will. Am I concerned with how WWE will utilize him? Of course I am. But it doesn’t matter; all that matters is that Keith Lee is happy with his decision. We don’t know his motivations. He may have dreamt of making WWE his whole career. He may have gotten a big deal that will set himself and his family up for years. We also have to consider that Lee is 33/34 years old, and is a big man that has worked a hard style for years and that he’s taking the offer while he can still go the way he wants to go before it’s too late. What I hope is that the WWE deal is exactly what Lee wanted. I hope that he is perfectly happy. I hope that Lee finds all the success in the world and makes all of the monies. I hope that Keith Lee gets the world because he’s earned it, and I think he deserves it.

