Csonka Reviews Abyss’ Greatest Matches  

Csonka Reviews The Abyss’ Greatest Matches

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From TNA Turning Point 2010: Abyss defeated the Pope D’Angelo Dinero @ 12:00 via pin [**]

– From TNA No Surrender 2010: Abyss defeated Rhino @ 12:40 via pin [**]

– From TNA Victory Road 2009: Abyss defeated Dr. Stevie @ 10:00 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– This is on Impact Plus, and clocks in at around 48-minutes.

LUMBERJACK MATCH: Abyss vs. the Pope D’Angelo Dinero : Pope hits the ring and attacks right away with rights. Abyss to the floor, and escapes before he gets beat down. A whip to the corner, corner splash by Pope connects, and then another. Abyss tosses him to the floor, and the guys catch Pope. Sunset flip in, Abyss sits down and misses. Pope up top and gets the top rope clothesline for 2. Pope clotheslines Abyss to the floor, and the congregation beats him for a bit and then he slides back in. Rights by Pope, off the ropes and a big boot from Abyss. Abyss rips off the rap from Pope’s ribs and continues to attack. Abyss lays the boots to him, and is in control. Bear hug by Abyss, crowd chants for Pope. Pope escapes, elbows follow. Bear hug again, Pope fades, tries to escape, elbows out again, knees by Abyss. Off the ropes and Pope counters the black hole slam into a DDT. Rights by Pope, forearms follow. Another forearm drops Abyss. Clotheslines follow. Atomic drop, and then the shoulder block from Pope. Rights and lefts, eye poke, more rights, and Abyss is down. More rights from Pope on Abyss, kicks to the head follow. Pope charges to the corner, handstand into the elbow drop connects and he covers for 2. Shoulder blocks from Pope in the corner, a whip, but Abyss gets the shock treatment. Abyss covers for 2. Abyss signals for the chokeslam, GOOZLE, counter and a boot and uppercut by Pope and Abyss rolls to the floor. Pope up top and a BIG cross body wipes out Abyss! The congregation rolls Abyss into the ring, Pope up top, head butt connects. Pope covers for 2. Elbows by Pope, chops follow, boots, rights, and Abyss is down in the ropes. Pope charges and lands on his back and slides to the floor. Pope celebrates and then we see Eric Bischoff come out. He makes the money sign with his fingers, and the congregation turns on Pope, and his brother attacks him. They lays the boots to him on the floor and Pope’s brother then tosses him back into the ring. Black hole slam finishes it. Abyss defeated the Pope D’Angelo Dinero @ 12:00 via pin [**] This wasn’t bad, they worked hard but the horrible overbooked finish with Bischoff involved didn’t help it any, it hurt it.

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE: Abyss vs. Rhino : Rhino attacks Abyss during his entrance and lays into him. He rolls him into the ring and tosses in some weapons. He wedges a trash can in the corner then hits a slingshot cross body to the floor. They fight on the floor and end up in the parking garage as we get walk and brawl. Rhino throws Abyss into a fence a couple times, Abyss throws Rhino into a metal trash can. Abyss slams Rhino’s head into a table as they come back inside. Back into the ring they go, Rhino in control now. Whip reversed, Rhino blocks the hip toss and clotheslines Abyss down. Shots in the corner but Abyss reverses a whip and sends Rhino into the trash can he set up. Back out of the ring they go, they walk up the side of the ramp and Rhino gets whipped into the railing for 2. Rhino blocks a whip, kicks Abyss in the gut and throws him through the particle board under the stage. There’s no room to stand up under there but the ref has gone in with them and…we can’t anything. Rhino comes shooting out through a gimmicked part of the stage support and Abyss gets a 2 count. Abyss yanks a piece of railing free and brings it into the ring, then props it in the corner. He whips Rhino into it but Rhino avoids the railing and hits a flying clothesline. He nails Abyss in the head with a cookie sheet three times, then hits a shoulder charge in the corner and a belly to belly slam. He sets for the Gore…GOOZLE! Chokeslam into the trash can! 1…2…no! Abyss goes to fetch Janice but would rather intimidate the ref than kill Rhino. GORE! GORE! GORE for 2. Rhino is surprised but whips Abyss in and charges into a boot. The black Hole Slam follows for an anticlimactic 2. Abyss sets for a powerbomb into the railing in the corner! Rhino escapes and gets hit with a clothesline. A second Gore try… and Abyss moves as Rhino Gores the railing! The black hole slam finishes it. Abyss defeated Rhino @ 12:40 via pin [**] This was a lethargic walk and brawl that never felt particularly violent or intense in any way.

NO DQ MATCH: Abyss vs. Dr. Stevie : Stevie is dressed in white, like an orderly. Abyss chases Stevie, but Stevie has a retractable baton and now chokes out Abyss with it. Stevie beats him down with the baton, corner mount and Abyss tosses him off. Big boot follows and Stevie to the floor. Abyss follows and up the ramp they go. Abyss slams him to the barricade, and then back to the ring they go. Stevie cuts him off, chips, a boot and Abyss stands there. More chops by Stevie, off the ropes and Abyss drops him with one chop. Abyss tosses Stevie over the top and to the floor. Abyss follows as Stevie tries to escape. Into the crowd they go, Abyss catches him and they brawl. Stevie fights back, but gets slammed into the wall. Abyss claps for himself, and then slams him to the wall again and the back to ringside they go. Abyss slams Stevie to the steps and Stevie is busted open. Abyss repeatedly slams him to the steps and then back into the ring we go. To the corner and Abyss rips off his shirt and chops away at him. Crowd chants one more time for Abyss, he does and Stevie is down in the corner. Abyss to the floor, grabs a chair and brings it in. He wedges it into the corner, grabs Stevie and slams him into it! Shock treatment follows! 1…2…NO, Abyss pulls Stevie up! Daffney is out, has the TAZER, and Stevie LOW BLOWS Abyss. Lauren is out and tosses Daffney into the steps. Stevie grabs the tazer, but runs into the black hole slam, and Abyss grabs the tazer! TAZER WITH SMOKE EFFECTS to Stevie, and that is all. Abyss defeated Dr. Stevie @ 10:00 via pin [**] Another ok at best match closes this one out.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 100. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook take a trip back to 1998, and the start of the Steve Austin era with retro reviews of WrestleMania 14 & the following night’s Raw. Ian Hamilton then joins the show to talk the best of the wXw 16 Carat Weekend. The show is approximately 168-minutes long. * Intro

* Retro WWE WrestleMania 14 Review: 5:00

* Retro WWE Monday Night Raw 3.30.98 Review: 42:45

* Ian Hamilton Talks wXw 16 Carat Weekend and Compares Notebook Matches With Larry: 1:31:47 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.