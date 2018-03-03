Csonka Reviews Christopher Daniels’ Greatest TNA Matches  

Csonka’s Reviews Christopher Daniels’ Greatest TNA Matches

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Sacrifice 2009: Champion Suicide vs. Christopher Daniels ends in a draw @ 17:00 [**¾]

– From Slammiversary 2009: Christopher Daniels defeated Shane Douglas @ 8:14 via pin [*]

– From TNA Hard Justice 2009: Daniels defeated Suicide, Shelley, Sabin, Creed, Pope, Lethal, & Red @ 16:33 [****]

Champion Suicide vs. Christopher Daniels : This was part of the time where the Guns & whole X-Division were accusing Daniels (who had played Suicide) of being Suicide and stealing the X-Division title. It was a fun angle. They shake before the match and here we go. Lock up, to the corner and we get a clean break. Lock up again, head butts by Suicide, clotheslines in the corner and then kicks follow, cover for 2 by Suicide. Suplex into a float over and cover for 2 by Suicide. Off the ropes, shoulder block by Daniels and then an arm drag. Side headlock by Daniels, Suicide tries to escape, but Daniels takes him down in a side headlock. Suicide fights to his feet, gets a neck breaker and then a standing dropkick. Daniels to the floor, Suicide with a summersault off of the apron plants Daniels. Back into the ring they go, jabs by Suicide, hip toss and then the front flip leg drop connects for 2. Daniels off of the ropes, but he gets n abdominal stretch to slow the pace down. Palm strikes by Daniels follows, but Suicide escapes and delivers knees to the back of Daniels. Rights by Suicide, off of the ropes and a leg lariat by Daniels levels Suicide. Head butts by Daniels follows. Another and Suicide is down, Daniels covers for 2. Slam by Daniels, split legged moonsualt by Daniels gets 2. Daniels works the chinlock, Suicide escapes, and then Daniels with the clothesline gets a cover for 2. Daniels lays the boots to Suicide, but Suicide battles back with rights and then gets the springboard elbow. Leg sweep and a leg drop gets 2 for Suicide. Daniels counters and slams Suicide to the corner. Clotheslines by Daniels, spin kick follows and then a bridging northern lights suplex gets 2. Chops by Daniels, Suicide fights back, misses the knee attack in the corner, uranage by Daniels. BME misses, Suicide goes for the tombstone, counter, they blow the flip over spot, and Daniels has to settle for knee strikes and a reverse DDT. Daniels goes for the split legged moonsualt to the floor, but eats the knees of Suicide. They brawl up the ramp now, Daniels with the backdrop on Suicide. Daniels charges, but Suicide gets the Finlay roll on the ramp! That sucked for both guys. They fight to get into the ring, the ref counts, back in, Daniels slingshots in with a roll up for 2. Crucifix by Suicide for 2. Off the ropes, they hit heads and Daniels falls to the floor. Chris Sabin comes out, the ref deals with him and Shelley in the ring gets the code breaker on Suicide in the ring. Daniels didn’t see it, back in, gets the roll up and that is all.

Winner and NEW X-DIVISION CHAMPION Daniels @ 12:00 via pin

We get replays of how the finish came, due to the MCMG’s. Daniels saw the replay and says he doesn’t want the title that way. Daniels asks for 5-more minutes, and the ref and Suicide agree. RESTART! Here we go, counters to begin, rollup for Daniels gets 2. Slam by Daniels, but eats a kick by Suicide. Roll up by Suicide gets 2. Rights by Suicide, Russian leg sweep follows and a cover again for 2. Daniels misses a charge, Suicide off the top into a side roll for 2, but Daniels gets the KOJI CLUTCH~! Suicide fights, rolls Daniels but he will not let go. Suicide rolls into a cover for 2. DVD by Daniels! 1…2..NO! Suicide set up top, he fights back, misses a dive, rolls through and gets the dropkick and covers for 2. Rights by Daniels, then by Suicide. Daniels with strikes, slaps, but Suicide battles back and drops him with a right, cover for 2. Daniels with the RANA and roll through for 2. Uranage by Daniels follows, BME connects…to the knees of Suicide, who covers for 2. Suicide gets a lung blower, and the time expires. Champion Suicide vs. Christopher Daniels ends in a draw @ 17:00 [**¾] This was a pretty good match that went a bit too long and as hurt by the overbooking. They would have been better off letting these two go balls to the wall for 15-minutes, the fans would have been happy and both guys would have gotten over in a great effort. There was no need to muddy the waters with shit overbooking.

Winner Earns a Contract Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Shane Douglas : The only thing worse than Shane Douglas wrestling in 2009 is that Shane Douglas is still wrestling in 2018. Douglas attacks at the bell, but Daniels quickly fires back and grounds the action. Douglas is hilariously slow running the ropes as Daniels tries to quicken the pace. Daniels again grounds things, we’re 2-minute in and Douglas looks exhausted. Daniels follows with a spin kick and dropkick, and Douglas powders to the floor for a breather. Daniels follows with the Arabian moonsault to the floor. Daniels continues to control until he gets slammed to the steps. Douglas works the arm now and slams Daniels to he steps again. Back in and Douglas grounds the action, working the arm. The clothesline follows and Douglas does back to the arm. Daniels hits a desperation enziguri and follows with clotheslines. The northern lights follows for 2. Douglas cuts him off, they trade strikes, and Daniels fights off the belly-to-belly, hits an STO and BME for the win. Christopher Daniels defeated Shane Douglas @ 8:14 via pin [*] This was a bad match and had no place on a “best of” set. Douglas was horrible here, and looked like he was about to have a coronary in the ring.

Steel Asylum Match: Suicide vs. Shelley vs. Sabin vs. Daniels vs. Creed vs. Pope vs. Lethal vs. Red : This was the third steel asylums match, Lethal & Kaz won the previous 2. They all brawl at the bell, with the Guns working together and taking early control. Jay climbs, but Red cuts him off. Creed & Suicide climb but Daniels cuts them off and then gets double teamed by the Guns. Creed climbs to escape, Pope cuts him off and Creed then crotches him. Creed then works over Red, jay cuts off Red and he and Creed work together, double-teaming Red. Pope fights them off, and hits a German on Jay. The Guns double-team Pope, taking control. Daniels climbs, Sabin follows but gets slammed to the mat. Shelly attacks, and then stops Jay from climbing. The Guns now double-team Suicide, suplexing him into Pope. They are keeping a great ace so far, and have a hot crowd. The Guns & Lethal Consequences climb and brawl, Daniels joins in as Sabin gets knocked to the mat. Daniels hits a super hip toss off the top onto Jay. Pope now attacks Daniels, they trade strikes and Pope spears Daniels off the ropes and to the mat. Sabin hits a super German on Suicide and Shelly hits a high cross on Lethal Consequences. The Guns then work double teams, but Daniels & Pope cut them off and then they brawl. We now work into a tower of doom spot. Shelley now works over Creed, Jay makes the save and we work into a multi-man submission spot. Red & Suicide attack with kicks, breaking that up. Suicide counters code red and then walks into a spinebuster from Pope. Daniels cuts him off, but Shelly hits sliced bread on Daniels . It’s completely broken down into the big move buffet, everyone but Red is down and he climbs. Shelley cuts him off, follows him up and more join them and bodies start flying off of the cage; Suicide hits Creed with a Spanish fly, the Guns hit a doomsday sliced bread and everyone is down. Red & Daniels now climb, and Daniels knocks Red off onto the pile of bodies. Daniels is still hanging from the cage, Suicide follows but Pope knocks him to the mat. Pope foolishly climbs back down, attacking Suicide, and that allows Daniels to climb and escape for the win. Daniels defeated Suicide, Shelley, Sabin, Creed, Pope, Lethal, & Red @ 16:33 [****] This was a high-speed car crash, and it was a great one at that. The match was everything it needed to be, wild action, big moves, constant movement and a super hot crowd the entire time. Everyone got the chance to shine, and it was a ton of fun.

