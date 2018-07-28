Csonka Reviews Free Matches With Brock Lesnar, The Shield, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Summerslam 2017: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Champions Cesaro and Sheamus @ 18:55 via pin [***¾]

– From WWE Summerslam 2017: Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman @ 20:59 via pin [****]

– From EVOLVE 104: Matt Riddle defeated Shane Strickland @ 19:58 via DQ [****½]

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Champions Cesaro and Sheamus : Rollins has spiffy new red & black (is he nWo wolfpack?) gear. Ambrose may have new jeans on, Renee went shopping for him. Sheamus and Cesaro control right away, but Rollins quickly tags out and Ambrose works over Cesaro. Ambrose & Rollins work quick tags and clear the ring. Cesaro sends Ambrose to the floor and Sheamus hits a brogue kick. Rollins looks for a dive but is caught by the champions and slammed to the floor. Back in the ring they take the heat on Rollins, keeping him in their half of the ring. Rollins counters a suplex and sends Cesaro to the floor. Sheamus takes Rollins to the floor, the champions beat on him but Ambrose then hits the top rope elbow press to the floor. Ambrose begs for the tag, Rollins avoids the champions and Ambrose gets the hot tag. He runs wild, and gets a backslide for 2. The neck breaker follows, Ambrose up top and it breaks down with everyone in. The champions get sent to the floor and we get stereo Shield dives. Rollins and Ambrose hit a hart attack/sling blade for the near fall. Ambrose fights off the neutralizer, and hits the jawbreaker lariat. Sheamus tags in, sends Rollins to the floor and then heads up top and Ambrose cuts him off. Rollins and Ambrose work him over, and Ambrose hits the superplex; high fly flow by Rollins gets 2. The challengers work over Sheamus in the corner and then set him up top. Cesaro in and stops the powerbomb attempt, lading to Shamus and Ambrose working into a double down. Cesaro tags in, hits the high cross but Ambrose rolls through for 2. Cesaro then hits the swing, and locks on the sharpshooter. Sheamus cuts off Rollins, hitting the Finlay roll on the floor. Cesaro rolls into the crossface now, Ambrose escapes and Sheamus cute him off, allowing the champions to hit a doomsday device variation for 2. The double team razor’s edge gets 2 as Rollins makes the save. they take him out and then double team Ambrose, Rollins in and hits a RANA on Cesaro who was up top and sends him into Sheamus. Superkick party by Rollins, dirty deeds by Ambrose and we have new champions. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Champions Cesaro and Sheamus @ 18:55 via pin [***¾] This was very good, and the card really needed it, it had a bit more heat than the Usos vs. New Day match, but I felt that the Usos vs. New Day match was just a bit better. This match had some really great double teams and counters, along with good near falls, I figured Ambrose and Rollins were going to win, but they created enough drama to make the live crowd and myself doubt the outcome down the stretch.

Fatal 4 Way WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Champion Brock Lesnar (If Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE) : EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE! Strowman and Reigns brawl to the floor as Brock hits Joe with a suplex. Reigns and Brock now in, and Brock hits suplexes to Joe and Reigns. Strowman is back in now, but Joe and Reigns are also back and they all brawl as it works back to Brock and Strowman. Strowman tosses Brock around, and sends him to the floor. BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUUUUUN! Strowman and Reigns in, but Strowman makes the mistake of running at Reigns and post himself. Joe locks the clutch on Brock, Reigns charges and spears Brock through the barricade. Joe hits the uranage on Reigns onto the announce table, Strowman is back and attacks Brock. He hits the running powerslam on Brock through the announce table. Reigns cuts off Strowman, but Joe wipes him out with the elbow suicide. BRAUN JUST THREW A CHAIR AT JOE AND REIGNS; HE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL! Strowman then powerslam Brock through another table! He then topples the table onto Brock! He may have just killed a man. Heyman is great here, just fucking losing it as his man has been destroyed. Brock is being stretchered out now. Strowman then starts killing Joe & Reigns with the steps, but Reigns fights back and attacks Strowman with the steps. Joe sneaks in with a roll up and then takes control, working over Reigns. Reigns fights off the uranage, and hits a Samoan drop for 2. Joe avoids the superman punch, locks in the clutch but Strowman makes the save and chokeslams both and scores a near fall on both. Strowman is cut by his ear from the steps, and Brock now makes his was back in and spears Strowman and lays in ground and pound. He dumps Strowman to the floor, Germans for Joe & Reigns follow until Strowman cuts him off. Brock locks in the hanging kimura on Strowman, but Reigns hits superman punches to all, spears Brock and covers for 2. Joe is back and locks in the clutch on Reigns, but Strowman in to break that up with a dropkick. The powerslam on Joe gets 2 as Brock pulls out the ref. Reigns hits the superman punch on Brock on the floor, one on Strowman in the ring only gets 2. Strowman cuts off Reigns, hits the powerslam but Brock makes the save. Brock snatches up Strowman but he escapes and Reigns in and spears Strowman to the floor. Joe is back, tosses Reigns to the floor and locks in the clutch on Brock but Brock counters out into the F5 for the near fall as Reigns makes the save. Superman punch to Brock, another and a third takes Brock down. Brock counters the spear into an F5 and retains. Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman @ 20:59 via pin [****] This was everything I wanted from this match. Complete chaos, four men trying to kill each other. You can’t do this all the time, but this was a hell of a spectacle, and flat out fun.

Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland : Strickland is the current MLW champion, beating Riddle in the finals to win in a great match. They work a fun, counter filled opening stretch. Strickland grounds things and Riddle quickly fights out and hits a German. Strickland quickly fights back, grounding Riddle, but Riddle works into a guillotine. The suplex from that follows. The Riddle senton follows, and then lays in kicks and hits another senton. The rolling gut wrench suplexes follow. Riddle follows with chops and kicks. Running forearms follow, but Strickland cuts him off with a 619 and code breaker. Strickland lays in kicks and looks to keep Riddle grounded, working the arm. Riddle fires up with strikes and kicks, but Strickland cuts him off with a double stomp to the arm. Strickland is going into Riddle’s world, working for submissions and focusing on the arm. Riddle tries to fire back with one arm, but Strickland keeps cutting him off, attacking the left arm. Riddle finally starts working kicks, and hits a one armed German to finally cut of Strickland. They trade rights and chops, Strickland counters the up kick and hits a head kick. Riddle hits a desperation knee strike, sending Strickland to the floor. Riddle follows, laying in strikes and kicks. Back in and Riddle hits a senton and another. He then hits the second rope senton for 2. Riddle’s selling of the arm here is really great. Strickland fights off bro to sleep, attacking the arm and works a kimura. Riddle keeps fighting and escapes, laying in chops but Strickland hits the rolling cutter for 2. Strickland now takes Riddle up top, follows him up, but Riddle knocks him back to the mat. Strickland pops back up and hits a superplex and transitions into the key lock. Riddle counters and stomps away on Strickland to escape. Strickland fires back with a huge knee strike, heads up top and the double stomp connects and gets a great near fall! Strickland back to the arm, Riddle seascapes but Strickland kicks him to he floor. The bicycle kick connects and Strickland then hangs Riddle on the barricade and hits a double stomp off the apron. Back in and Strickland heads up top, but jumps into a knee strike. Riddle hits another and a powerbomb. One more knee strike and Strickland kicks out. Riddle fires up, and lays in elbows, and beats on Strickland. Strickland catches the left arm, and escapes. He then counters bro to sleep with a double stomp and does a Pentagon style arm bream spot. Riddle is screaming in pain, Strickland gets the arm bar, but Riddle makes the ropes but Strickland won’t break the hold. The ref waves it off, DQing Strickland. Champion Matt Riddle defeated Shane Strickland @ 19:58 via DQ [****½] This was an absolutely awesome main event, a hell of an angle and a huge vote of confidence for Strickland in his return to the company. The story was great, with Riddle controlling early and just delivering a beating, but Strickland survived the onslaught, which led to his attack of the arm. His work was great, crisp, clean, and focused, while Riddle’s selling ruled and his fight spots came at exactly the right time. They had a hot crowd that was invested into the story that they were telling, reacting to Strickland’s dickish punishment and Riddle’s comebacks, adding a ton to this. This main event was excellent, and an overall huge success in terms of making Strickland a player on night one, and on top of that, he comes off as a much-needed heel and legit threat to Riddle.

