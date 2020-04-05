Csonka Reviews Free Matches With Goldberg, the Undertaker, and More

– From EVOLVE 114: The Street Profits defeated Champions Doom Patrol @ 14:50 via pin [***¾]

– From WWE Survivor Series 2015: The Undertaker and Kane defeated Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper @ 10:15 via pin [**]

– From WWE Survivor Series 2016: Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

Champions Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) : Dawkins and Dickinson grapple to the mat immediately as Dickinson looks for a heel hook. They work to he corner, Jaka tags in and works over Dawkins with strikes and chops. Ford tags himself in and double teams follow and Ford takes control. Jaka counters back, starting to work the arm as Dickinson attacks and makes sure Jaka maintains control. Ford fights back with dropkicks and arm drags, but Jaka fires away with chops until Dawkins tags in and the Profits hit dropkicks, but Dickinson and Jaka cut off Ford and attack the knee. Dickinson lays in chops and follows with a death lock until Ford makes the ropes. Jaka tags back in and continues to ground Ford. Ford fights out with strikes, but Jaka takes Dawkins to the floor. The champions follow with double teams on Ford, and Dickinson hits the fisherman’s suplex for 2. Jaka follows with chops, a corner splash and a dragon screw. Dickinson tags back in and continues to assault the knee of Ford. Dickinson then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Ford fires back with elbows, Jaka tags in and Ford dumps him and dives for the hot tag. Dawkins runs wild on Dickinson, spear to Jaka, the fall away pump handle slam gets 2. Ford back in and Jaka fights them off, hits the running knee strike and Jaka wipes out Dawkins on the floor. Dickinson attacks the leg of Ford, and hits a powerbomb for 2. Ford it’s a desperation superkick and piledriver for a great near fall as Jaka makes the save. Jaka drags Dickinson to the corner and tags himself in. He takes out the knee and the champions look for death trap, but Dawkins makes the save, dumps Dickinson and hits the TKO. Frog splash by Ford and we have new champions! The Street Profits defeated Champions Doom Patrol @ 14:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match, simple and to the point. Just good tag team wrestling, a good heat segment, good comeback and a fire filled closing stretch. This was the best Street Profits match I had seen at this time as they really made the most of the opportunity and delivered here, while Doom Patrol also delivered again. Dickinson & Jaka are a great team, and the Street Profits’ time in EVOLVE was really important to their growth as a tag team.

The Undertaker and Kane vs. Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper : They did a big time entrance for Taker, including fire and those Attitude Era “Undertaker symbols he tried to sacrifice Stephanie” on. This is all in celebration of “25 years of the Undertaker” before a match no one asked for because they already kicked the shit out of these guys. But lets all hope for the best here. Rowan ran in before the bell and got his ass kicked, and ate a double chokeslam. Harper and Wyatt will be the opponents. Taker and Kane controlled early, including Taker hitting old school and the apron leg drop. Strowman eventually got involved and that allowed the Wyatts to get the heat on Kane. After a short heat, Taker got he hot tag and ran wild until Strowman distracted him. He and Kane then attacked Strowman and chokeslammed him through the Spanish Announce table. The Wyatts got a near fall on Taker following a superkick and Sister Abigail combo. Taker and Kane then did the double sit up as Wyatt did his stupid upside down thing, but the crowd loved it. We got double chokeslams and then Harper ate the tombstone and that was all. The Undertaker and Kane defeated Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper @ 10:15 via pin [**] It was pretty much what I expected, Kane and Taker won pretty easily, and the live crowd loved it because they got what they wanted to see. It was fine, but I wouldn’t call it good. I also have no real idea what you do with the Wyatts, who can’t seem to win a major feud to save their lives.

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg : Lesnar attacked right away, got shoved on his ass and Goldberg hit two spears. Goldberg then hit the jackhammer and won. Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Well, it needed to be short, because a long match could have been a disaster. I wish they would have done something like this to make a guy like Rusev or anyone else they care about making a real star. The feel good moment is nice and all, but the company is still relying on part timers and not using the resources they have to make new stars.

