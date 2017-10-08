Csonka Reviews Free WWE HIAC Matches Featuring Randy Orton, Charlotte, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Hell in a Cell 2010: Champion Randy Orton defeated Sheamus @ 22:50 via pin [***¾]

– From WWE Hell in a Cell 2014: John Cena defeated Randy Orton @ 25:26 via pin [***¾]

– From WWE Hell in a Cell 2016: Charlotte defeated Champion Sasha Banks @ 22:20 via pin to become the NEW champion [*** ¾]

Champion Randy Orton vs. Sheamus : Crowd hot for Orton tonight. They lock up the cage and here we go. They lock up, to the ropes and then they battle around the ring, holding the lock up. Around the ropes they go, and finally, they break. Clubbing shots by Sheamus, rights from Orton, rights by Sheamus. Sheamus in control with rights, Orton whipped to the corner and back out with the clothesline to Sheamus. Rights by Orton, boot to the gut, but Sheamus back with a right and rakes Orton’s face across the top rope. Orton back with the clothesline and then clotheslines Sheamus to the floor. Orton follows, but Sheamus back into the ring. Orton follows, take shim down, stomps and the knee drop gets 2. Sheamus to the apron and flies in with the shoulder block and covers for 1. Clubbing shots by Sheamus, to the floor, Orton stops him from slamming him into the cage, and then get whipped into the cell. Clothesline by Sheamus, and he takes control. Sheamus grabs part of the steps, and throws them at Orton, who avoids that. Orton slams Sheamus to the post, and then picks him up and slams him into the cell twice. Orton then grabs the steps and NALS Sheamus with them! Someone in the crowd yells, “ARE YOU OK FELLA?” Tremendous. Back into the ring then go, and Orton covers for 2. Suplex try, Sheamus dumps Orton on the top rope and then shoulder blocks him off the ropes into the cell. Back into the ring and Sheamus covers for 2. Sheamus lays the boots to Orton, knees to the gut and Orton is down. Elbow by Sheamus, and a cover for 2. Sheamus removes a turnbuckle pad, grabs Orton, who blocks that and Sheamus then levels him with the Irish Hammer. To the floor they go, and Sheamus grinds face off of the cage. He then slams him into the cage, and grabs the steps. He sets them up, grabs Orton and drops him gut first onto them. Sheamus now stand son the stomach of Orton, and back into the ring we go. Sheamus covers for 2. 10-minutes in now, and Sheamus with the body scissors and works the headlock. Crowd chants for Orton, and Sheamus works the seated bear hug. Orton to his feet, elbows out, belly to back suplex connects and BOTH men are down. Orton to his feet, Sheamus misses the charge and a dropkick to Sheamus, who hits the exposed buckle both times. Rights by Orton, some by Sheamus, boot to the gut by Sheamus, counter by Orton and a clothesline. Another, snap slam and then to the corner they go, back elbow by Sheamus and a belly to belly by Orton gets 2. Off the ropes, boot from Orton and the elbows to Sheamus, 3.0 back breaker and he sets…RKO countered and a knee to the gut by Sheamus. Sheamus to the floor, grabs the bottom part of the steps and slides them into the ring. Sets them center, rights by Orton, Sheamus to the gut and then grabs Orton and he escapes, SNAP SLAM onto the steps by Orton! Orton covers for 2. Sheamus to the apron, Orton grabs him, goes for the hangman’s DDT, countered and Orton to the apron, and he stun guns Sheamus. Orton grabs him, pulls him to the apron and hangman’s DDT on the floor! They get to their feet, but as Orton tries the RKO, Sheamus tosses him into the post. Back into the ring and Sheamus grabs Orton, to the steps, they stand on them, Uranage back breaker onto Orton. Sheamus moves the steps, sets, BIG BOOT connects and a cover for 2! Sheamus can’t believe it. Sheamus to the floor, and he has a chair. He starts to lay into Orton with it! Five shots and Sheamus covers for 2! Sheamus grabs the chair, Orton to his feet, Sheamus misses, RKO but Sheamus rolls to the floor. 20-minutes in now, Orton follows to the floor, misses the punt and BIG BOOT by Sheamus! Both guys are exhausted, Sheamus rolls him into the ring, and covers for 2! Sheamus is PISSED! He grabs the steps again, grabs Orton, pulls him over, wants to go for the Celtic Cross, Orton fights, and scoops out his legs and Sheamus slams onto the steps. Sheamus tries again, RKO ONTO THE STEPS! 1…2…3! Champion Randy Orton defeated Sheamus @ 22:50 via pin [***¾] This was a match that aged well and came across better than I remember. Overall this was very good, with solid storytelling, some good psychology, and great transitions throughout.

#1 Contender’s Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton : They brawl right away, starting off with some good intensity. The battle heads to the floor for a while, with Orton slamming Cena to the cell and then getting a chair, but Cena cuts that off. Orton stops Cena from using the chair, and then connects with a few chair shots on Cena, scoring a near fall. He wedges the chair in the corner, and follows with a DDT for 2. back to the floor they go, with Orton sending Cena to the steps and then grinds his face on the cell. Back in and Orton picks up a near fall, and continues the heat on Cena. Orton takes time to pose, allowing Cena to hit a clothesline and cover for 2. Orton fires back, hitting corner clotheslines and covering for 2. Back to the floor and Cena gets sent into the cell again. Back in and Cena hits shoulder blocks, the proto bomb but then runs into the snap slam by Orton for 2. Cena manages to power up and tosses Orton to the floor. Cena then slams Orton into the cell, but Orton fights back and crotches him on the post. Orton then launches Cena into the cell, and back to the floor they go. Cena then repeatedly sends Orton into the cell, and brings out a table. Cena sets it up in the ring, they brawl Orton flips over the table and hits a dropkick for 2. Orton sends Cena into the chair in the corner, covering for 2. Orton now sets up the table in the corner, lays the boots to Cena and then catches Cena shoulder block, turning it into an RKO for a great near fall. Orton then sends Cena into the table, covering for 2. Back to the floor and Orton starts to take apart the steps. He slides the lower part in and sets for an RKO. Cena counters into a proto bomb onto the steps and hits the 5-knuckle shuffle. Orton escapes the AA and hits a low blow, covering for 2. Orton argues with the ref, and misses the punt, allowing Cena to lock in the STF. Orton struggles and makes the ropes and slides to the floor. Cena picks up the steps and throws then at Orton, who moves just in time. Cena follows to the floor, gets posted and Orton brings it back into the ring. Orton walks right into an AA for a very good near fall. Orton then counters the second AA into an RKO for a great near fall. Cena hits another AA, but Orton kicks out again. Cena now gets another table, slides it in and sets it up. Cena lays Orton on the table, heads up top and Orton cuts him off. Orton climbs and looks for an RKO but Cena escapes and they battle up top, Cena hits the second rope AA through the table and picks up the win. #1 Contender’s Match: John Cena defeated Randy Orton @ 25:26 via pin [***¾] They had a long match, they kicked out of everything, which at times can be bad but in this instance I can buy it because they were fighting for the title shot. It felt a little long, and if they had trimmed a few minutes it would have been tighter and come off even better. But I did feel that overall this was a very good match, just not great. They tried to work it like it was a classic affair, but the crowd never got into it at that level. They were into the match, but not like throwing babies or hanging from the rafters. Also, this is where the shitty commentary fails the product. They half-heartedly tried to sell this thing, and even when they came across as serious, they lack the credibility to be taken that way.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte : As the cell lowered, Charlotte attacked and beat down Banks. The cell wasn’t fully down as the two brawled on the floor and into the crowd. I think this was a good call as they needed to do something to make their match different from the other cell matches. As they brawled back to ringside, the cell had completely lowered and Banks took apart an announce table. They then started to climb the cage, got maybe half way and Banks sent Charlotte to the floor. Charlotte then snagged Banks off the cage and powerbombed her through the announce table. The refs checked on Banks, as the crowd cheered her on. They have done a great job capturing their hatred here early on. Charlotte keeps trying to attack and mocks the crowd as refs tried to take Banks to the back. Charlotte is a great heel here. The refs called for EMTs and they brought out the stretcher as Charlotte demanded that she is given the title. They put Banks on the stretcher and put neck brace on her so she could do the babyface overcome the odds and fight off the stretcher spot. They tried to announce Charlotte as champion, but Banks fought off the stretcher and beat up the EMTs and demanded to fight.

The match officially started as they brawled on the floor and into the ring, with Banks on the offense and Charlotte trying to run. Banks lit her up with chops, but Charlotte posted her. Charlotte then sent her into the cell, as Banks sold the back. Charlotte worked her over in the ropes, bending he the wrong way. Charlotte then suplexed her into the corner, which got a near fall. Banks then managed the back stabber and locked in the Banks statement, but Charlotte powered out and tossed Banks to the floor. Charlotte sent Banks back in and then grabbed a chair. Banks managed to hit a baseball slide dropkick and sent Charlotte to the cell. Banks then connected with the suicide dive and both ladies were down on the floor. Back in the ring and Banks had the chair. She set it up, they battled and Charlotte kept fighting back, laying in chops. Charlotte posed over banks in the corner, but Banks slipped out and laid in rights. Banks then hit the drop toehold into the chair and then repeatedly slammed her face into the chair. Charlotte managed to fight back and hit a back breaker onto the chair to cut off Banks’ momentum. Charlotte then bent her around the post, focusing again on the back. Banks managed to kick Charlotte to the cell, Charlotte tried to slam her to the cell but she grabbed on and then hit meteora off the cell. Banks then hit a knee strike and then sent Charlotte to the cell repeatedly. She hit the knee strikes to Charlotte as she was trapped against the cell. Back in the ring Banks continued her attack, hitting the three amigos. She slowly got to her feet, selling the back and went up top. The frog splash connects for a good near fall. She then locked in the Banks statement, Charlotte escaped to the apron by Banks connected with knee strikes. She then trapped Charlotte in the corner, laid the chair under her and hit the corner knees onto the chair, which got 2. They went to the floor, where Charlotte slammed Banks’ face to the steps. Charlotte then got a table and set it up on the floor. They worked up top and battled, knees by Banks and Charlotte slips to the apron. Banks then kicked her from the apron and onto the table and the legs broke. The table laughed. Back in the ring they went and Banks covered for 2. Banks then went to the floor, and got another table. She slid it into the ring, Charlotte then grabbed it and slid it back at her and sent Banks into the cell. Charlotte set up the table in the ring, Banks back in and they battled and then Banks jumped off the table, caught and then Charlotte hit a bog boot. Figure four by Charlotte, Banks managed to grab the chair and broke the hold with chair shots. They struggled to their feet, Charlotte demanded that Banks respect her, but Banks fired back. They did a double down spot. Charlotte fought off the Banks statement and hit repeated back breakers, which got the near fall. Charlotte then laid Banks on the table and went up top, but Banks fought off the table and attacked. She moved the table to the other corner and set it at an angle, Banks then grabbed Charlotte and went for a powerbomb, but her back gave out on her and she fell. Charlotte flung her onto the table and Banks bounced off of it. She did it AGAIN and Banks bounced off. Charlotte then hit natural selection and regained the title. Charlotte defeated Champion Sasha Banks @ 22:20 via pin to become the NEW champion [***¾] As an overall effort and presentation, the women delivered a very good effort in the main event. I felt that they worked with a level of brutality fitting of the match, and that the pre-match angle to start things off set the stage well; Banks’ selling got a bit dodgy, but I did love that they went back to it when she went for the powerbomb, which makes it not a complete waste. It went a little long as the reactions diminished down the stretch, and the finish was extremely flat, which took away from things. On top of the table not breaking, twice, the fact that after all of that brutality, that they simply went with the natural selection for the finish felt out of place and no one bought it. And then, there is the fact that they once again had Banks win the title and lose it right back, this time in her hometown. You already had her win the title and lose it back, she was a superstar here in her hometown, and I just don’t understand having the hometown face losing the title, again, this time in this location. It’s not that Charlotte isn’t worthy, it’s that Banks’ title wins mean less and less (two reigns, under 30-days combined I believe) when she wins and loses so quickly like this.

