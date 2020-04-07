Csonka Reviews Free WWE Matches With Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, & More

– From WWE Summerslam 2015: Undertaker defeated Brock Lesnar @ 17:17 via submission [***¾]

– From WWE Summerslam 2017: Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman @ 20:59 via pin [****]

– From WWE Survivor Series 2017: Brock Lesnar defeated AJ Styles @ 15:25 via pin [****]

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker : Lesnar attacked as soon as Taker hit the ring, and they brawled with Taker sending Lesnar to the floor. The match officially started and Lesnar hit a double leg takedown and we basically went into a brawl, which I am fine with. Taker would survive early suplexes, and hit the snake eyes and big boot to take Lesnar to the floor. Lesnar was cut over the right eye during the exchange. Lesnar, not pleased that Taker made him bleed his own blood, fought back with more suplexes. This led to them going to the floor and Lesnar hitting the F5 through the announce table. Once again Lesnar vowed to kill Taker, and Taker told him he’d have to and hit a sweet chokeslam. Lesnar then survived the tombstone, and when Taker sat up so did Lesnar. Lesnar laughed and Taker got pissed and then they just brawled again. After Lesnar worked the kimura in the corner, Taker hit the last ride for another near fall, and then Lesnar hit the F5 for a near fall as they just kept going back and forth. Lesnar escaped the gogoplata, and got the kimura. Taker was trying to roll up Lesnar, and the bell rang and they played up that the timekeeper thought Taker tapped. On the replay, we see that Taker DID tap. Taker then hit a low blow and the gogoplata again, Lesnar flipped Taker the bird as he faded and then the match was stopped. Undertaker defeated Brock Lesnar @ 17:17 via submission [***¾] Now I didn’t have high expectations, but I thought that they worked the right match and that they were putting on one hell of a match overall, working a good and physical style that felt like a fight at times. That was until the finish. This was the second very good match that really got hurt by the finish. I get that Taker tapped and took the cheap way out to extend the feud, but if they were going to do this then they shouldn’t have done the bullshit finish to Cena and Rollins. This was actually really clever, but comes off as annoying because it’s the second shenanigan filled finish on the same show, so it fells like diminishing returns. Also, on one of the bigger shows of the year I wanted some great wrestling and good finishes, not ones that frustrated me. My guess is that this plays into the narrative that Lesnar has not “REALLY” been defeated in 2.5 years and they play that up for another possible WM match, which has been the rumor. I hope Lesnar takes this up with the New York Athletic commission, some shitty officiating here.

Fatal 4 Way WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Champion Brock Lesnar (If Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE) : EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE! Strowman and Reigns brawl to the floor as Brock hits Joe with a suplex. Reigns and Brock now in, and Brock hits suplexes to Joe and Reigns. Strowman is back in now, but Joe and Reigns are also back and they all brawl as it works back to Brock and Strowman. Strowman tosses Brock around, and sends him to the floor. BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUUUUUN! Strowman and Reigns in, but Strowman makes the mistake of running at Reigns and post himself. Joe locks the clutch on Brock, Reigns charges and spears Brock through the barricade. Joe hits the uranage on Reigns onto the announce table, Strowman is back and attacks Brock. He hits the running powerslam on Brock through the announce table. Reigns cuts off Strowman, but Joe wipes him out with the elbow suicide. BRAUN JUST THREW A CHAIR AT JOE AND REIGNS; HE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL! Strowman then powerslam Brock through another table! He then topples the table onto Brock! He may have just killed a man. Heyman is great here, just fucking losing it as his man has been destroyed. Brock is being stretchered out now. Strowman then starts killing Joe & Reigns with the steps, but Reigns fights back and attacks Strowman with the steps. Joe sneaks in with a roll up and then takes control, working over Reigns. Reigns fights off the uranage, and hits a Samoan drop for 2. Joe avoids the superman punch, locks in the clutch but Strowman makes the save and chokeslams both and scores a near fall on both. Strowman is cut by his ear from the steps, and Brock now makes his was back in and spears Strowman and lays in ground and pound. He dumps Strowman to the floor, Germans for Joe & Reigns follow until Strowman cuts him off. Brock locks in the hanging kimura on Strowman, but Reigns hits superman punches to all, spears Brock and covers for 2. Joe is back and locks in the clutch on Reigns, but Strowman in to break that up with a dropkick. The powerslam on Joe gets 2 as Brock pulls out the ref. Reigns hits the superman punch on Brock on the floor, one on Strowman in the ring only gets 2. Strowman cuts off Reigns, hits the powerslam but Brock makes the save. Brock snatches up Strowman but he escapes and Reigns in and spears Strowman to the floor. Joe is back, tosses Reigns to the floor and locks in the clutch on Brock but Brock counters out into the F5 for the near fall as Reigns makes the save. Superman punch to Brock, another and a third takes Brock down. Brock counters the spear into an F5 and retains. Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman @ 20:59 via pin [****] This was everything I wanted form this match. Complete chaos, four men trying to kill each other and a potential set up for Brock’s next opponent. I got all of that, and it looks a if we’re going to get Brock vs. Strowman, and I am all in. You can’t do this all the time, but this was a hell of a spectacle, and flat out fun.

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles : Lesnar attacks rights away, laying in knee strikes and tossing Styles around. It’s all Lesnar early, as he’s cut off Styles and starts dragging him around. Lesnar then tosses Styles across the ring with an overhead belly to belly. Lesnar hits a German and then tosses Styles to the floor. Lesnar follows, slam Styles off of an announce table and rolls him back in. Lesnar hits release German and Styles has no idea who or where he is. Lesnar hits a running knee strike, but Styles keeps trying to pull himself up. Lesnar counters Styles’ strikes and takes him down again. Styles finally fires up, lays in strikes, but Lesnar cuts him off. Lesnar looks for an F5, but Styles escapes and Lesnar misses a knee strike, Styles attacks the knee and follows with a DDT. Styles now lays in leg kicks, the enziguri follows and then get botchy on the asai DDT and tornado DDT attempt. That wasn’t pretty. Styles hits a PELE, he springboards in and gets caught with a release German. Lesnar charges and ends up over the ropes (not pretty) and on the floor. Styles hits a slingshot forearm to the floor. Styles slams Lesnar to the steps and then hits a running forearm off of the steps. Back in and Lesnar lays in strikes, but Styles hits an enziguri. The asai moonsault connects and then Styles hits the springboard 450 but Lesnar kicks out at 2. Styles looks for the clash, but Lesnar counters but Styles rolls into the calf crusher. Lesnar fights, and starts slamming Styles’ head off the mat repeatedly to escape. Lesnar looks for the F5, Styles escapees and hits the springboard forearm for a great near fall. Styles to the apron again, springboard but Lesnar catches him and hits the F5 for the win. Brock Lesnar defeated AJ Styles @ 15:25 via pin [****] This was a great match, that would have been excellent if it wasn’t for the botchy moments, which held it back. The layout was excellent, with Styles overcoming the odds and giving Lesnar a great fight before the well-done finish. The crowd was also really into it, especially down the stretch when AJ was running wild. Had they avoided the botches on the DDT spots and when Lesnar was dumped to the floor, I would have easily called this excellent. Brock felt motivated and AJ was simply awesome. It was a ton of fun that’s for sure and had a great vibe to it throughout. I’d love to see a rematch.

