Csonka Reviews Matt vs. Nick: BTE 200  

Those wacky Jackson boys have been keeping busy during the current pandemic, still managing to produce episodes of Being the Elite on Youtube. Social distancing has changed the show in many ways, but the build to Being the Elite or BTE 200 still carried on. There have jobber matches at the BTE Compound, Matt Hardy giving lessons on how to properly conduct squash matches, jobber matches, the BTE Compound Children’s choir with an emotional rendition of Iron Man, Excalibur on commentary and the Under the Limit battle royal, which the winner got the match of their choosing. Younger brother Nick Jackson defeated Matt, and chose the match he’s been training for and dreaming for since BTE 1 dropped; the battle of the brothers.

All of the videos are available above, which includes the full build, a take on the old UC Fight hype shows, and it all culminated on today’s BTE 200.If you’re a long time BTE fan, you’re likely having a blast with this, as it’s obviously very inside, plays off of the history of the series and is so tongue in cheek the tongue is sticking out. BTE isn’t for everyone, as I know for everyone that loves it I can find a person that hates it. why am I reviewing this? I was asked to as part of my job…

We open with the big dramatic video package, it’s falls count anywhere. Matt hopes Nick won’t go after his back, but that’s Nick’s plan exactly.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Matt Jackson vs. Nick Jackson : They start the fight on the tennis court, with some early dives and brawling as Nick rams Matt into a wall, and follows with a moonsault. They fight off the court and into a patio area, trading strikes and chops until matt backdrops him on the concrete patio for 2. The fight goes to a golf cart, shades of Show vs. Kane vs. Raven here, as they drive and brawl, which is better than walk and brawl. They fight into the gym, with Matt picking up a near fall off of a powerslam. The DDT follows for 2. They trade pin attempts and fight into the back yard as the kids watch on. Nick controls with machinegun chops, until Matt it’s a Saito, a German and Nick rebounds with a lariat for 2. Nick attacks the back of Matt, but Matt battles back and Matt follows with the rolling northern lights suplexes until Nick counters into a tornado DDT. They brawl back by the pool, Nick throws sand in Matt’s eyes and lays him on a table. He climbs the patio roof and follows with the senton through the table for 2. He tries to drown Matt in the pool, but Matt escapes, fires back and hits a destroyer off the diving board into the pool for a near fall. Nick begs off, and turns into merch freak as they enter an alternate dimension, playing off the Firefly Funhouse. Nick superkicks him and throws him through the barber shop window, and they are dressed like the Rockers. Back to reality on a roof, shovel shot by Nick in a Bone Yard play, they brawl on the rood and Nick powerbombs him for 2. Matt fires back, slams Nick into some fencing and follows with the tombstone, and says he didn’t want to do this. He pulls out the thumbtack boot from PWG, puts it on and superkicks Nick. “I’m sorry, I Love you,” superkick and an elbow drop off through a heavily padded table finishes it. Matt Jackson defeated Nick Jackson 16:15 via pin [***] This was entertaining for exactly what it was. It was a tribute to the wackiness of BTE, it took the piss out of recent and older matches, and they worked hard, I laughed, and had a good time. Depending on how much you like the Bucks or BTE, you’ll either love or hate this; I don’t think there’s any middle ground..

– Post match, they talk and Nick says that the fans needed this and he needed this. Matt says he isn’t 100%, but Nick says he feels good. They started BTE four-years ago and this was all worth it. They go to an emotional montage, covering the history of the series, through the times in Japan, All In, and the birth of AEW.

– Matt and Nick get into a car and leave… but tease “that one thing they need to do…”

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 108. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook go retro, looking back to 2004 with reviews of WrestleMania XX, the Raw after, and WWE Backlash 2004 w/@VPenguin. The show is approximately 131-minutes long. * Intro

* WrestleMania XX Review: 6:20

* Reviewing The Raw The Night After: 49:25

* WWE Backlash 2004 Review w/Trent (@VPenguin) : 1:22:56 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.