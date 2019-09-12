Csonka Reviews The 2019 NJPW Super J Cup Matches (Part 2)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Super J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Caristico defeated Soberano Jr. @ 8:35 via pin [***]

– Super J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: El Phantasmo defeated TJP @ 15:00 via pin [***]

– Super J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Dragon Lee defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 11:40 via pin [***]

– Super J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Will Ospreay defeated SHO @ 30:30 via pin [****½]

– Super J-Cup Semifinal Match: Dragon Lee defeated Caristico @ 10:40 via pin [***]

– Super J-Cup Semifinal Match: El Phantasmo defeated Will Ospreay @ 11:30 via pin [***½]

– Super J-Cup Finals Match: El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee @ 25:35 via pin [****]

Caristico vs. Soberano Jr. : They lock up, working into passes and end in a standoff. Soberano follows with leg kicks and Caristico fires back and hits the lucha arm drag and teases a dive. Soberano fires back and hits a flying RANA and follows with the Fosbury flop. Back in and Caristico hits an enziguri and springboard high cross for 2. The RANA follows and he then hits a tope. Back in and Caristico covers for 2. They trade chops, Caristico follows with kicks and they trade clotheslines until Soberano hits the superkick. Caristico answers back with a superkick of his own for the double down. Caristico gets back to his feet and hits the back handspring elbow for 2. Soberano fights back, hitting an enziguri and then hits the top rope fameasser for 2. He follows with chops, but Caristico hits a springboard high cross for 2. Soberano cuts him off, drapes him in the ropes and the moonsault follows for 2. Soberano up top and Caristico runs up and hits the Spanish fly for the win. Caristico defeated Soberano Jr. @ 8:35 via pin [***] This single camera shit is the absolute worst as when they did big dives they just disappeared off screen into the unknown realm. The match had some fun spots and was good for the first quarterfinal match of the show.

El Phantasmo vs. TJP : Phantasmo stalls to begin, and they finally lock up and work to the ropes. TJP breaks clean and they lock back up, and right back to the ropes. Phantasmo follows with strikes, but TJP picks up the pace and they work into a stand off. Phantasmo wants a handshake and then hits the ref. TJP offers him a too sweet, Phantasmo attacks but TJP locks on the octopus hold. He then transitions to an STF, but Phantasmo makes the ropes. TJP head stands in the corner, so Phantasmo attacks. He follows with chops and whips TJP to the buckles. Phantasmo grounds the action, puts him in the tree of WHOA and stomps on his balls. He then stomps away at the hand of TJP, and then attacks the fingers. Chops and a ropewalk with a dab follows but TJP cuts him off and they work up top as TJP hits a super RANA. He follows with uppercuts, sand then a tornado DDT. The wrecking ball dropkick connects and then the high cross follows for 2. Phantasmo counters the detonation kick and they trade strikes. Superkick by Phantasmo and they trade strikes again, TJP absorbs the chops and Phantasmo then snaps the fingers until TJP catches him with a cradled suplex. Phantasmo counters the wrecking ball dropkick with a superkick and hits a big moonsault to the floor. back in and the springboard splash follows for 2. TJP counters into a heel hook, but Phantasmo makes the ropes. Phantasmo counters the detonation kick and TJP then hits a superkick and DDT. The detonation kick follows for 2. TJP heads up top, but Phantasmo shoves the ref into him, which crotches TJP. Phantasmo then hits the super RANA and swanton… but the moonsault misses. Dodon by TJP and the cove gets 2. The heel hook follows and Phantasmo rolls for the ropes but TJP pulls him back into it. Ref bump, low blow, and the cradle finishes it. El Phantasmo defeated TJP @ 15:00 via pin [***] This was good and felt like they were really going somewhere great until the cliché and flat finish; it’s Jay White’s first at G1 run all over again.

Dragon Lee vs. Ryusuke Taguchi : They lock up and lee starts working the arm until Taguchi counters out. They pick up the pace, and Lee misses a dropkick allowing Taguchi to take control and make him run the ropes until Lee turns the tables on him. Taguchi gets blown up and calls a timeout. Lee attacks, dumps him and follows with a tope. Back in and Lee follows with the basement dropkick for 2. Lee now uses some grounded ass attacks, follows with chops and then runs into a Taguchi ass attack. Taguchi fires up and hits B triggers, Lee fires back but misses a plancha and crashes and burns. Taguchi follows with the step up plancha. Back in and Taguchi hits the seated senton for 2. Lee counters a suplex, and then Taguchi misses an ass attack. They trade strikes, firing up and unloading. Lee follows with a knee strike, and then counters an ass attack into a German. They work to the ropes, Lee hits a corner dropkick and then the Shibata dropkick for 2. Lee puts Taguchi in the tree of WHOA and follows with the double stomp. Taguchi manages to counter back into an ankle lock, Lee escapes but Taguchi cradles him for 2. Ankle lock by Taguchi, Lee rolls but Taguchi hangs on until Lee cradles him for 2. Big lariat by Taguchi, but Lee counters the German, hits knee strikes and the sitout powerbomb for 2. The running knee strike follows for the win. Dragon Lee defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 11:40 via pin [***] This was a good, lighthearted babyface vs. babyface match with the right winner, but an anticlimactic ending. Taguchi is fun and all but I would have preferred Gresham vs. Lee here.

Will Ospreay vs. Sho : They circle and tease the lock up and then play to the crowd. Lock up and Sho looks to work the arm, but Ospreay counters out and grounds the action. Sho makes the ropes and they work into a test of strength, Sho starts to overpower Ospreay and takes him into a bridge but Ospreay monkey flips out, Sho blocks the RANA and hey pickup the pace as Sho dropkicks him to the floor. Sho then follows with an apron PK, and starts attacking the arm, using the post. Back in and Sho follows with kicks, and then goes back to the arm, grounding Ospreay. Ospreay fires back with a flurry, but Sho fires back and Ospreay chops him to the floor. He follows him out and lays in chops, but misses a dropkick and crashes into the barricades. They brawl off screen and Ospreay comes flying back over the barricades with a flying forearm. Back in and Ospreay follows with knee drops and elbow strikes for 2. The side back breaker follows for 2. Ospreay chokes him out, but Sho fires back and Ospreay answers back as they trade until Sho goes back after the arm. Ospreay fires back with chops but Sho cuts off the back handspring kick with a PK. He follows with forearms, they work into counters and Sho pulls an arm bar until Ospreay scrambles to the ropes. Sho keeps him grounded, follows with kicks and Ospreay counters back with the back handspring kick. The high kick and 619 follows and the springboard forearm connects for 2. Sho avoids the Robinson special but Ospreay dumps him and follows with the Sasuke special. Back in and the reverse bloody Sunday follows for 2. Ospreay follows with dickish little kicks, they trade, Ospreay hits an enziguri and Sho counters storm breaker with rolling Germans but Ospreay counters back with the Robinson special. Sho counters oscutter and hits the spear. They work into a double down and then make it back to their feet and they trade strikes. Sho fires up and answers back with chops. Ospreay follows with thunderous chops but Sho keeps firing back as they continue to trade. Sho unloads, Ospreay is down but counters with the hook kick, and Sho blocks oscutter into a German for 2. The crowd loves this. Sho looks for project Ciampa but Ospreay counters out and hits the standing moonsault for 2. Storm breaker is countered and Ospreay follows with Kawada kicks. Sho gets fired up and stares down Ospreay as he continues to throw and he hits Kawada kicks and just fucks up Ospreay until Ospreay counters the spear into a sitout powerbomb for a great near fall. The oscutter follows for 2. Ospreay is completely frustrated that he can’t put Sho away. The crowd rallies for Sho, so Ospreay takes him up top and hits Cheeky nandos. He gets him on his shoulders, climbs the ropes and the super iconoclasm gets another great near fall. The hook kick follows but Sho rebounds with a lariat. Sho fights back to his feet and follows with strikes in the ropes, just unloading on Ospreay and then decapitates him with a lariat. Project Ciampa follows for a great near fall. Ospreay counters shock arrow, and hits the Spanish fly or 2. Hidden blade, and storm breaker finally puts young Sho away. Will Ospreay defeated SHO @ 30:30 via pin [****½] While not the emotional ride of the Red match, this was an excellent match, with Ospreay delivering another tremendous performance and Sho continuing to evolve right in front of our eyes. The pacing was great, the work crisp, with a mix of Ospreay‘s high-octane offense and Sho’s hard-hitting/grappling game. If you’re not sold on Sho’s future prospects by now, I don’t know what to tell you. Like in the Red match, Ospreay knew his role, played subtle heel and was extremely giving to Sho. 3K is a fun team, but they really need to think about promoting Sho to a singles performer sooner rather than later because he not only has earned it, but also really feels like he’s spinning his wheels as a tag guy these days. Add another banger to Ospreay’s WOTY candidacy. The only complaint is that I wish this was properly filmed in a multi-camera shoot to really capture the greatness of this match. But make no mistake, the boys from CHAOS delivered big time here.

Dragon Lee vs. Caristico : They lock up and work into counters, and end in a standoff. They work into lucha passes and Caristico hits the run up arm drag and suicide dive. Back in and Caristico covers for 2. He follows with kicks and strikes, and then attacks the legs of Lee, which were targeted in his first two tournament matches. The enziguri and high cross follows for 2. Caristico starts to heel it up a bit, taking control after ripping at Lee’s mask. Lee fights back, dumps him and follows with a tope. Back in and Lee hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Lee follows with the basement dropkick for 2. Caristico counters the running knee strike, and they start trading chops center ring. Lee hits the jumping knee strike and follows with strikes but Caristico cuts him off with a superkick for 2. Caristico heads up top, and the swanton follows for 2. Lee cuts him of, hits the Shibata dropkick and covers for 2. Caristico fights off desnucadora, hits a superkick and follows with leg kicks. Lee battles back, hits the snap German but Caristico counters back with a destroyer for 2. Caristico heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. PK by Lee and that gets 2. Desnucadora finishes it. Dragon Lee defeated Caristico @ 10:40 via pin [***] This was a good way to kick off the semifinals, with the right man winning.

El Phantasmo vs. Will Ospreay : Phantasmo attacks before the bell and works over Will on the floor. He whips him to the barricades, and uses the barricade to attack the legs. Will struggles back into the ring and the match officially starts. Phantasmo charges but Will hits a desperation Spanish fly, dumps him and follows with the Sasuke special. Back in and the springboard forearm connects for 2. Phantasmo counters the oscutter and to the floor they go as Will keeps attacking with strikes but Phantasmo barricade walks until Will drags him off and tosses him into the crowd. The flying forearm into the crowd follows and back in, Phantasmo begs off as Will follows with strikes and stomps. Phantasmo now cuts him off and dumps him to the floor. Phantasmo hits a dropkick and follows with a ropewalk moonsault to the floor. Back in and Phantasmo covers for 2. The tree of WHOA and nut stomp follows. Phantasmo follow with strikes, but Will rebounds with the back handspring kick. The 619 follows and Will hits the running shooting star press and corkscrew moonsault for 2. Will hits the Robinson special and Phantasmo counters the oscutter with a superkick for 2. The Argentine cutter is countered, and Will hits an enziguri. Superkick by Phantasmo and the destroyer follow. He sets for a suplex, but Will counters into a stunner for the double down. Will hits the hook kick, sand we get a ref bump thanks to Phantasmo. Will blocks the low blow, follows with knee strikes and Kawada kicks. The head kick and oscutter follows and Will rolls into storm breaker until Ishimori arrives, hits bloody cross and CR2 finishes Will. El Phantasmo defeated Will Ospreay @ 11:30 via pin [***½] Shit finish aside, this was really good and was heading towards great until that happened. Will was great here.

El Phantasmo vs. Dragon Lee : Phantasmo stalls to begin as Jay White arrives at ringside with Gedo & Ishimori. Red Shoes kicks them to the back as Phantasmo hits the Argentine cutter for 2. He follows with grounded strikes and then works over Lee on the floor. Back in and Phantasmo lays in chops and follows with a chest rake. He chokes out Lee, lays in more chops until Lee hits a RANA and follows with suicide dive and another. He lays the boots to Phantasmo and slams him to the barricade and into the crowd. Lee follows with chops, chokes him out and hits a knee strike. Phantasmo then posts Lee and then does it again. Back in and Phantasmo follows with strikes, whips him to the buckles and then into the tree of WHOA for the nut stomp. Phantasmo then grounds the action, rips at the mask and follows with strikes. Lee fires up, but Phantasmo grounds him again and cradles him for 2. He follows with knee strikes and tries to remove the mask again. Phantasmo mocks Liger, teasing a Romero special. The dropkick follows for 2. Phantasmo delivers chops, and then Lee hits the over the ropes RANA to the floor. back in and Lee fires away with strikes and the Shibata dropkick. More strikes follow and lee hits another Shibata dropkick. Phantasmo powders so Lee flies for a RANA but Phantasmo catches him powerbombs him through a table and flies off the top with a double stomp. Rough landing as Phantasmo is now busted open badly. He rolls back in and Lee fights to his feet and barely makes it back in as Phantasmo hits the frog splash for 2. Phantasmo then hits the Styles clash for 2. the V trigger follows and the one winged angel is countered and Lee hits knee strikes and a powerbomb for 2. lee looks for desnucadora, but Phantasmo counters and lee hits the destroyer, but v counters back into a springboard into a destroyer for the double down. They fight back to their knees and trade strikes. They fire up trading head butts and strikes, Phantasmo follows with chops, Lee fires back and they keep throwing. Titty twister by Phantasmo, Lee fires back, low blow and the cradle gets 2 for Phantasmo. Great near fall as he’s won that way already in the tournament. Le cuts off the ropewalk and hits the double stomp. Lee and Phantasmo roll back in and Lee hits a knee strike and heads up top, and the double stomp follows for 2. Lee takes him up top, sets for the double stomp but Phantasmo attacks the mask and low blows Lee. The super Argentine cutter connects and Phantasmo follows with CR2 for the win. El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee @ 25:35 via pin [****] I don’t have a lot of patience for Phantasmo’s interference, low blow, & cradle finish matches, but when he focus on being an unlikable asshole and steals from the ghosts of Bullet Club’s past, he’s quite good. I though that this was a great final match, the accidental color added in some nice drama and Lee was really great here.

– Post match, Liger looked to present Phantasmo with the trophy. Phantasmo kicks it away, demanding instead that Liger put the jacket on him. Liger threw it down and walked off. Phantasmo then called Liger a “rude, bald piece of shit,” and threatened to retire Liger early. Ishimori & Phantasmo attacked Ospreay until Eagles made the save. Ospreay then called Phantasmo a, “budget Prince Devitt.”

