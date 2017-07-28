Csonka Reviews This Week’s ROH Free Matches

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women of Honor Match: Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon @ 5:10 via pin [*½]

– Future of Honor Match: Coast 2 Coast (Ali & LSG) & Flip Gordon defeated The Tempura Boyz (Tanaka & Komatsu) & Cheeseburger @ 7:00 via pin [**½]

– Throwback Match [Rising Above2008]: Samoa Joe defeated Tyler Black @ 18:50 via submission [***¾]

Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon : Wolf is a STARDOM regular and STARDOM High Speed Champion, Sakai and Purrazzo have also worked there and Leon is about to head over for a tour. Wolf kicked Leon on the coochie and then bit her ass before scoring roll ups for 2. Leon messed up a bridging pin spot, and Wolf bit her hand. Purrazzo & Sakai tagged in, they did some grappling with Purrazzo easily outworking Sakai. Leon tagged in, looked to work a rolling body scissors, but either the execution was off or Sakai wasn’t doing her part; it looked bad. Purrazzo about killed Sakai with a great looking German and it broke down. Wolf ran wild with kicks, knee strikes and an XPLODER. Sakai and Wolf maintained control, we got a pair of victory rolls as Sakai and Leon battle on the floor. Wolf hits the top rope double knees on Purrazzo, as Leon makes a late save. Not a good day for Leon here. Leon locks in the Havana dream on Sakai, but Wolf cradles for the win. Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon @ 5:10 via pin [*½] Not a good outing overall, Wolf and Purrazzo were a ton of fun (I’d like to see a singles match from them) but Leon stood out in a bad way, which hurt the match a lot in my eyes.

Future of Honor Match: Coast 2 Coast (Ali & LSG) & Flip Gordon vs. The Tempura Boyz (Tanaka & Komatsu) & Cheeseburger : The Tempura Boyz and C2C have had some clashes in previous FOH matches. Flip frustrates Burger by doing his repeated kip up spot early in, avoiding strikes and the shotei. Ali tagged in and worked over Komatsu for a bit; LSG in and they double-team Komatsu, scoring a near fall. LSG follows with a springboard forearm for 2. Komatsu finally trips up LSG, it breaks down and Burger and the Boyz send LSG to the floor. Back in the triple team LSG, leading to a near fall. The Boyz look for more double teams, but LSG fights them off, runs them together and then hits a rolling clothesline. Flip get the hot tag, he runs wild hitting a cool springboard into a sling blade. Burger cuts him off, but Flip hits an inverted Finlay roll and running shooting star press. The suicide dive wipes out the Boyz. And Burger then hits a dive. Ali follows with a tope, wiping out the pile on the floor. LSG then hits the twisting high cross, but pretty much ate floor as no one really caught him. Back in and Burger looks for the shotei, but Will Ferrara arrives and distracts him. Flip hits a springboard 450 and picks up the win. Coast 2 Coast (Ali & LSG) & Flip Gordon defeated The Tempura Boyz (Tanaka & Komatsu) & Cheeseburger @ 7:00 via pin [**½] This started out a bit rough and disjointed, but picked up as it went on. The dive spot got the crowd into it, but the Ferrara distraction led to a flat finish. Overall an average outing, could have easily been better.

Samoa Joe vs. Tyler Black [Rising Above 2008] : This was a one night, non-PPV dark match return to ROH for Joe. Black was making his name at this time in ROH and scored the big match with Joe. They worked the power vs. speed battle to begin, with Joe quickly knocking Black to the floor. Joe has some fun, bantering with the crowd and then toying a bit with Black. Black quickly fights back, avoiding god’s last gift and then the superkick, but Black hits a dive to take control. Back in they trade chops, Black goes for a cross body and Joe just walks away, allowing Black to crash and burn. Joe keeps control, hitting the corner combo attack and then grounds Black with elbows and a chinlock. Black escapes to the floor, Joe follows and then cuts off the suicide dive. The elbow suicide connects for Joe and that sends Black into the crowd. Joe goes old school and hits the OLE kick as the crowd sings for him. Joe sets up Black again, but Allison Wonderland distracts Joe and allows Allison Wonderland to cut him off and attack. Black follows with a springboard lariat for the near fall, and follows with strikes. Joe fires up with chops, but Black rakes the eyes and grounds Joe, taking the heat. Black goes springboard again, but eats a Samoan drop, big boot and senton for 2. The snap slam follows by Joe for another 2. Joe hits the powerbomb and transitions into the STF and then the crossface. Black makes the ropes for the break, and Joe calls for the muscle buster. He lights up Black with strikes and sets him up top, Black fights him off and hits a RANA and neck breaker to slow Joe down. The running shooting star follows for 2. Joe fights off God’s last gift, and hits the island driver for 1 and Joe doesn’t know what to think of that bullshit. Joe goes back to the strikes, Black trades with him and then gets leveled with a rolling elbow, but Black rebounds with a superkick and God’s last gift for a great near fall. Black heads up top now, Joe cuts him off and Black counters and hits a superkick and then misses the Phoenix splash. Joe up top, Black cuts that off and follows him up. Black bites Joe and hits a PELE and Joe is back on the mat. But Black charges into the STJOE, and eats the muscle buster; Joe locks in he clutch and Black fights, but starts to fade and he’s out. Samoa Joe defeated Tyler Black @ 18:50 via submission [***¾] This started slow, but then worked into a great second half with a tremendously fun closing stretch. It was a very good match, with Black looking good in defeat to the ROH legend, but lacked the overall fire and crowd investment to be great. It never felt like anyone bought into Black winning.

