Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Grab Bag Matches With Batista, HIAC, Ruby Riot, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Queens of Combat 8: Kimber Lee defeated Su Yung @ 13:40 via pin [**]

– From AAW: Heidi Lovelace & Candice LeRae defeated Tessa Blanchard & Jessicka Havok @ 9:00 via pin [**¾]

– From WWE HIAC 2009: Jeri-Show defeated Batista & Rey Mysterio @ 14:05 via pin [***½]

Kimber Lee is WWE developmental talent Abbey Laith, she had a strong run in the Mae Young Classic. Su Yung used to be a plucky but generic babyface, before she went with her crazy zombie queen/undead bride persona she works now. It has been a great change for her.

Su Yung vs. Kimber Lee : Lee looks to ground the action early, but Yung bites the hand to escape. Yung then blows a snot rocket at Lee, they lockup and work to the corner. The ref has to separate them, allowing Yung to take Lee down and cover for 2. Lee follows with chops, and hits a slam and kicks. Yung fires up, they go face to face and Yung takes her down and follows with kicks. They trade kicks for a bit, but Yung kicks lee away and heads to the apron. Lee trips up Yung and sends her to the floor. Lee follows with a PK, and then lays in some vicious chops. Yung fires back, and sends Lee to the post. She grabs a chair, sets it up and puts Lee in it. Yung then hits a senton off of the apron. They work back into the ring and Lee works a tarantula and then hits the bulldog for 2. Lee grounds things, working a full nelson with the legs. Lee then transitions to a body scissors and rolls Yung around and gets a near fall. Yung counters a slam, has some issues setting Lee up top but finally gets her there and puts her in the tree of WHOA. Kicks follow, Yung scares off the ref and lays In more kicks on Lee. Yung follows with a draping neck breaker and covers for 2. The action spills back to the floor, they trade strikes and Lee hits a German on the floor for the double down. They both beat the count, and trade strikes back in the ring. Lee then lays in kicks, Yung slaps her back and Lee then cuts her off with a kick and hits a delayed suplex for 2. Yung hits a kick and head scissors Lee to the buckles. Yung hits something resembling a bulldog, gets out her magic purge glove and lee fights, but Yung locks in the mandible claw. Lee escapes and just plants Yung with a powerbomb for the win. Kimber Lee defeated Su Yung @ 13:40 via pin [**] This was ok, they worked hard in front of a small and unresponsive crowd, and while fine it just didn’t have a great layout and build to the finish. Not bad by any means, just really flat.

Heidi Lovelace is Ruby Riot in WWE, Candice LeRae worked the Mae Young Classic, is married to Johnny Gargano and is one of the best female babyfaces on the indies. Tessa Blanchard is the daughter of Tully Blanchard, is dating Ricochet and worked the Mae Young Classic. She has a ton of potential, but alleged issues with her attitude and conduct have kept her from being signed. Jessicka Havok had a cup of coffee with TNA, who claimed they were bringing her back and then didn’t. She looked to be close to a WWE deal when past racist comments were discovered on social media.

Heidi Lovelace & Candice LeRae vs. Tessa Blanchard & Jessicka Havok: Lovelace and Blanchard into begin. Lovelace cuts off Blanchard with a wicked knee strike and then drives her to the bucks. Candice tags in, they double team Blanchard and she tags in Havok. Candice shows no fear, charging at Havok and working her over with rights. Havok kicks her face off, tags in Blanchard and Candice works her over with arm drags, so Blanchard runs away. She eventually low bridges Candice to the floor allowing Havok to take the heat. She and Blanchard work quick tags and work over Candice on their corner. Havok wants the tag, but Blanchard refuses and keeps working over Candice. Havok is still looking for a tag, but Blanchard keeps refusing. Candice makes the comeback, hitting a back stabber and Havok tags in to cut off the tag, hitting a back breaker as Candice plays a great Ricky Morton. Candice looks to fight back, locking in an octopus, but Blanchard breaks it up and tags in. Candice fights back with the boot and dropkick and we get wholesale changes to Lovelace and Havok. Havok takes control, Blanchard tags herself in and Havok is not pleased. The DDT follows for 2 as Candice makes the save. Havok holds Candice, leading to miscommunication and Blanchard taking out Havok. Candice follows with the suicide dive, Lovelace destroys Blanchard with a snap Saito suplex and that gets a good near fall. Candice tags in, lays on strikes on Blanchard, hits the big boo but Havok is backing and hits the buckle bomb on her. Lovelace back in, takes Havok out and battles up top with Blanchard. Candice up and hits the suplex on Blanchard, Lovelace hits the frog splash and Candice covers for the win. Heidi Lovelace & Candice LeRae defeated Tessa Blanchard & Jessicka Havok @ 9:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, it had its off parts, but Candice was a great face in peril, while Havok and Blanchard played the cocky heels that don’t get along very well.

Jeri-Show vs. Batista & Rey Mysterio : You really don’t appreciate the weight Big Show has lost until you jump back and watch a match like this. Jericho and Rey into begin, as the long time rivals rekindle the feud. They work some fun and effortless back and forth to begin. Batista tags in, he is just back off injury at this point and was on a hot streak, going undefeated while defeating Kane, Orton, Show and Jericho. Batista slowly brutalizes Jericho, picking up near falls and tagging Rey in. Rey hits a splash off of Batista’s shoulders, and Jericho finally tags out. Big Show tags in, Batista wants in but Rey wants to fight and refuses the tag. Rey works leg kicks, but Show quickly cuts him off and just beats him down and chops him all the way to the floor. Show palms Rey’s head like a basketball and pulls him back in the ring and then tags Jericho back in. Jericho looks proud of himself and hasn’t done anything yet. He then continues the heat on Rey, grounding the action. Rey hits a desperation enziguri but the 619 is cut off, and Jericho covers for 2. Jericho sets Rey up top, goes after his mask, but Rey knocks him to the mat. The seated senton follows and big Dave gets the hot tag. He starts wrecking everyone, hitting a bossman slam on Jericho for 2. SPEAR to Jericho. He then tosses Jericho into Show, who rolls to the floor. Batista hits the spinebuster on Jericho for a great near fall. Show distracts Batista, allowing Jericho to hit a code breaker for 2. Show tags back in and stomps on Batista. But the big leg drop misses, Batista fires up with rights, but runs into a chokeslam; Rey flies in and makes the save. Jericho back in and lays in rights on Batista. The lionsault misses and we get wholesale changes to Rey & Show, Rey plays hit and move, trips up Show and it’s a tornado DDT and gets 2. Rey low bridges Show to the floor, 619 to Show hits and Rey tosses Jericho onto the floor. Show catches him and Batista spears them both! Back in and Rey hits a missile dropkick, 619 and then flies into the KO shot and Show pins him. Jeri-Show defeated Batista & Rey Mysterio @ 14:05 via pin [***½] This was a very good match that played off of Rey & Jericho’s history well and also used the size of Big Show well They had a hot crowd, everyone played their roles well and this was just a lot of fun. I’d imagine Jericho had a ton to do with the layout of this, is just felt like something he’d put together.

