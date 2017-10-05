Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Grab Bag Matches With Kevin Owens, HIAC, Ruby Riot, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From AAW Pro Wrestling: SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Kimber Lee @ 10:15 via pin [***]

– From AAW Pro Wrestling: Allysin Kay defeated Heidi Lovelace @ 8:06 via pin [***]

From WWE Hell in a Cell 2016 – WWE Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins @ 23:25 via pin [***¾]

Kimber Lee is WWE developmental talent Abbey Laith, she had a strong run in the Mae Young Classic. Martinez is a longtime veteran of the indie scene and had a very strong run in the Mae Young Classic, especially considering she wasn’t signed.

SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Kimber Lee : Martinez grounds the action early, but that’s fine with Lee as she looks to grapple. Lee works a head scissors as she looks to take control, but Martinez escapes, and starts to lay in strikes and chops. Lee picks up the pace, working arm drags, a high kick and double knee attack, covering for 2. Thy trade some forearm strikes, Martinez follows with a suplex and covers for 2. Martinez then starts choking out Lee, takes her to the corner and works her over with shoulder blocks. More strikes and chops follow. Lee fires up, lays in chops of her own and hits a bicycle kick, covering for 2. Martinez hits a German and a spinebuster to take control back and gets a near fall. Martinez follows with kicks, but Lee gets a sneaky roll up for 2. Lee hits the head scissors, lays in strikes and kicks, covering again for 2. Martinez then drop toeholds lee to the corner, following up with firearm strikes and a running boot. Martinez takes things to the floor, grinding Lee’s face off of the barricade. Martinez rolls back into the ring, and Heidi Lovelace is out to check on Lee. Le back in and hits a German with a bridge for 2. Lovelace tries to help rally Lee. Lee looks to fire back with kicks, but Martinez catches a kick and plants lee with a powerbomb, covering for 2. Lee counters the fisherman’s buster with a snap suplex. Lee up top, hits the senton and Martinez kicks out at 2. Martinez quickly fires up, hits a code breaker and fisherman’s buster, and picks up the win. SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Kimber Lee @ 10:15 via pin [***] This was a good match, with Martinez playing the determined and aggressive heel and Lee doing what she does best, playing the never say die babyface. It’s also nice to just see a heel win clean in a good match.

Heidi Lovelace currently competes as Ruby Riot in NXT; Allysin Kay currently competes as Sienna for Global Non-Stop Action Force Impact.

Heidi Lovelace vs. Allysin Kay : Lovelace chases Kay to the floor and we’re off and brawling. They take turns slamming each other to the barricade and apron, showing some good aggression early. Lovelace hits an apron PK, and then slams Kay back first to the apron. Kay manages to cut off Lovelace, slamming her to a big old post in the middle of the floor. Lovelace keeps fighting back; hitting another apron PK. Kay blocks the third and slams Lovelace face first off of the apron. Back in and Kay looks to ground the action, but Lovelace locks on a guillotine. Kay quickly powers out and tosses her down, covering for 2. Kay then lays the boots to her, but Lovelace counters out and hits the knees to the corner. A series of running boots follows and Lovelace rolls into another guillotine but Kay makes the ropes. Lovelace heads up top, but Kay cuts her off and follows her up but gets tossed off. The splash by Lovelace eats knees. Kay then levels her with a lariat for the win. Allysin Kay defeated Heidi Lovelace @ 8:06 via pin [***] One note is that there is no commentary here, which is disappointing because we have no storyline definition or reason why they are trying to kill each other. But this was a good back and forth match, with a great pace, it was all action from bell to bell.

WWE Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins : Owens rolled to the floor in an attempt to get weans, but Rollins cut him off and they brawled on the floor. Back in the ring and Rollins took control, laying in kicks and talking shit to Owens as he beat on him. the blockbuster connected for Rollins, but only got 2. Rollins then got a table and set it up on the floor. Owens tried to run the other way, Rollins stopped that but Owens hit an Irish whip and then the running senton, he then hit another and Rollins was favoring the back that was injured on Raw. They worked to the floor as Owens ripped off the tape from Rollins’ back. Owens again sent him into the cell as he maintained control. Back in the ring, Owens continued to attack the back. Rollins got his hope spots, but Owens cut him off and then tossed him through the ropes into the cell. Owens repeatedly slammed Rollins to the cell, and then rolled him back into the ring and continued the heat. Back to the floor, Owens set Rollins against the cell and hit the running cannonball. Back in, they both teased their finishes, traded superkicks and then Owens decapitated Rollins with a lariat for the double down. Owens rolled to the floor and grabbed another table and set it up at an angle between the apron and the cell. Rollins fought back with a knee strike and then a suplex on a different side of the ring apron and Owens rolled to the floor. Rollins then hit two suicide dives, Owens then grabbed a fire extinguisher and hit Rollins in the ribs. He then sprayed it and that took out the one ref, and another ref took him out of the cell. Jericho ran out and locked the door as Owens chased off the new ref. Jericho got the biggest reaction of the match. Rollins then sent Jericho off the apron and into the cell, allowing Owens to hit the modified package piledriver for a near fall. Owens went up top, but Rollins then ran up and they fought. Enziguri by Rollins and then the springboard knee strike followed. Rollins then cut off Jericho and hit the pedigree, but Owens hit the superkick. Rollins escaped the powerbomb and then went for a powerbomb, lost Owens but then Owens helped get himself up and Rollins powerbombed him out of the ring through the tables that were previously set up. The delay there actually didn’t hurt things as it added some tension to the moment. Rollins rolled Owens back in, high fly flow connects but Jericho pulled out the ref to make the save. Rollins then took Jericho to the floor and beat him down and tossed him into the pile of table rubble. Rollins ten hit Jericho with the running powerbomb into the cell. Back in, Owens hit the superkick and pop up powerbomb and Rollins kicked out at 2! Jericho got back to his feet as Owens worked over Rollins with ground and pound. Jericho gave Owens a chair and then he attacked Rollins. Owens laid in chair shots to the back and side of Rollins. Jericho then got another chair, but Rollins got the chair from Owens and fought them off until Owens DDT’d him onto a chair. Owens then set up the chairs and powerbombed Rollins through them and retained. Champion Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins @ 23:25 via pin [***¾] Even with the interference, which I am not a fan of, that was a complete spectacle and I really liked it. While the interference takes way from the point of the cell, it didn’t take away from the match because the crowd was into it. They created some great near falls off of it, and Rollins was booked strongly there in loss, fighting off two men and almost overcoming to win. It also had a level of intensity that nothing else on the card had at this point, which made it stand out even more.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”