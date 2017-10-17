Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Grab Bag Matches With Neville, Goldust, The Shield, & More

Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Grab Bag Matches With Goldust, Rollins, Reigns, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE HIAC 2013: Champions Goldust and Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and The Usos @ 14:40 [****¼]

– From SHINE 38: Mercedes Martinez defeated Andrea @ 10:47 [***]

– From ROH Fifth Year Festival: Liverpool: FIP Champion Roderick Strong defeated Pac @ 18:10 via pin [****]

WWE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Goldust and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. The Usos : Rollins and Goldust kick things off, one of the Usos tag in and they pick up the pace, Goldust takes control and gets an early cover for 2. Cody tags in, hits a suplex and a blind tag by the Usos leads to near falls on Cody. Cody manages to tag out to Goldust, but the Usos take control immediately working double teams. Goldust fires back with rights, but Reigns pulls Goldust to he floor and slams him to the barricade and hits a clothesline back in the ring, covering for 2. Rollins tags in, he continues the heat on Goldust and works him over on the apron and hits a running kick. Rollins and reigns work quick tags, isolating and grounding Goldust. Goldust manages a backslide for a near fall, but Reigns cuts him off and scores another near fall. The crowd is trying to rally Goldust, he fights but Reigns cuts him off again. Goldust counters back, hits a DDT and both men are down. Rollins tags in, takes out Cody and Goldust looks for a tag, but Cody is down. Goldust low bridges Reigns, the Usos are almost begging for a tag but Rollins & Reigns pull them to the floor. Cody in and makes the save for Goldust. Reigns works over Goldust in the corner, talks trash and slams Goldust to the corner. Reigns celebrates, but Goldust manages to hit the snap slam and tags in Cody. Cody runs wild with a missile dropkick and rights. The crowd is going wild as Cody hits an uppercut and moonsault press for a great near fall. Cody is fired up, works over Rollins but the Usos tag in and hit a high cross and superkicks. The Samoan clambake follows and Reigns makes the save. It breaks down, Goldust and Reigns are sent to the floor. We get an Uso dive and pop up Samoan drop for 2. The splash is cut off as Rollins crotches an Uso, Cody tags in battles with Rollins. They work up top, Cody hits a SUPERPLEX to the floor onto the pile of bodies! Back in and Cody covers, but a top rope Uso splash cuts off the pin. Reigns spears an Uso. But eats a superkick. Rollins takes out Goldust, Cody in and Goldust makes the save, Cody hits cross Rhodes and the brothers retain. Champions Goldust and Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and The Usos @ 14:40 [****¼] I have often discussed the importance of the opening match, as it has to have performers the crowd is emotionally interested in, or guys that can make them care with their work. The Shield has worked well with both teams in the past, and the Rhodes vs. Shield had provided some great stuff, so I was all in. Yeah, so, this fucking ruled, I was into this from bell to bell and they simply delivered big to open the show. We got great work from all six men, they got time, there was no bullshit or shenanigans; they had a hot crowd and worked a fun finish. Overall they didn’t do anything new or reinvent the wheel, it was largely the same old triple threat formula, but everything clicked and simply worked in an almost effortless performance from all six. The run with Goldust is my favorite Cody run. This was great.

Anything Goes Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Andrea (aka Sage Beckett) : Andrea is now under a WWE contract, working as Sage Beckett. These two faced off at SHOINE 37 (ending in a double DQ), leading to this match. Martinez low bridges Andrea to the floor and they now brawl on the floor. Andrea posts Martinez, grabs a baseball bat but misses with a wild swing. Martinez fires back with strikes, chops and then posts Andrea. They then take turns using the bat, Andrea tosses chairs into the ring and then rolls Martinez back in. The corner ass attack follows, and Andrea covers for 2. Andrea sits Martinez in a chair and hits a running boot. Chair shots follow from Andrea, but Martinez trips up Andrea on the apron and then lays in chair shots to the back. The brawl heads back to the floor with Andrea controlling, back in they go and Andrea stacks up some chairs, but before using them she works a surfboard and grabs the hair; the curb stomp follows. Andrea gets the bat again, but misses and Martinez counters with a German suplex. Martinez now lays in shots to the gut with the bat, and then follows with a spinebuster for a near fall. Martinez now lays in a series of kicks, grabs a chair and kicks it into Andrea. Andrea holds the chair and Martinez hits it with the bat. Andrea sells her arm, and Martinez looks for the kill, but Andrea counters the fisherman’s buster with a sitout spine buster. She now lays Martinez on a chair, heads to the ropes but Martinez move and the Vader splash eats the chair. Martinez now hits the fisherman’s buster for the win. Mercedes Martinez defeated Andrea @ 10:47 [***] While the small crowd really didn’t add anything to the atmosphere, I thought both ladies did well and did a good job of working to the stipulation. They did well avoiding downtime, and there was nothing pretty, this was just a good, down and dirty brawl, which I appreciate.

FIP Champion Roderick Strong vs. Pac : This was long before Strong leaned up and long before Neville bulked up. This was Pac’s ROH debut. Strong looks to work the arm and keep Pac grounded. Strong controls, over powering Pac to begin. Strong continues to work the arm, grounding Pac and working a body scissors. Nice, clean and basic work by Strong here. Pac fights out, picks up the pace and hits a head scissors. Strong slows things down, taking control back and again trying to keep Pac grounded. But Pac again speeds it up, hitting arm drags but Strong pokes him in the eyes and lays the boots to Pac, but Pac hits a pair of head scissors, sending Strong to the floor, Pac looks for a moonsault off the apron, gets caught and slammed to the barricade. Strong then slams him into the post, and back into the ring they go and Strong takes the heat, attacking the back. works a bow and arrow now, bending Pac the wrong way, he’s bendy. The side back breaker follows, and Strong covers for 2. Strong hits a knee strike, but Pac hits an enziguri, suplex and standing shooting star press for 2. Strong cuts him off with a backbreaker and tosses him to the floor. Strong now bends him over the barricade, takes him to the apron and hits an apron back breaker. Back in and Strong continues to work over Pac, working a wacky head scissor type submission. Strong now lays in chops, making handprints on Pac’s chest. Pac fires back with kicks, and hits the springboard dropkick and he tries to fire up and hits an asai DDT ala AJ Styles. Pac fires back with strikes, lighting up Strong and leveling him with a leg lariat and dropkicks. Strong bails to the floor, Pac then sends him into the crowd and Pac follows, slamming him to the barricade. Pac then heads up top and hits a corkscrew shooting star press into the crowd onto Strong! They tease the countout, but Pac brings it back into the ring and covers for 2. Strong fights off the suplex and hits a dump suplex for 2. Pac escapes the gut buster and hits a moonsault into a senton, covering for 2. {ac up top, but Strong crotches him. Strong follows him up and hits the superplex, and then the gut buster connects for 2. Pac escapes the tiger driver, hits the tornado DDT and then the 450 splash but Strong kicks out! Pac goes high risk again, going for it all but misses the corkscrew shooting star press; Strong hits the boot and tiger driver, putting away the challenger. FIP Champion Roderick Strong defeated Pac @ 18:10 via pin [****] This was a great match that started out looking like a Strong squash, but building well into the hot run down the stretch by Pac. This was two-years before Pac would head to Dragon Gate, where he truly started to blossom and years before Strong got into great shape and became a great and well rounded worker. This was a great one to go back and watch.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”