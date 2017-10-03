Csonka Reviews This Week’s Free Grab Bag Matches With Roman Reigns, HIAC, Rachel Ellering, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution: Rachael Ellering defeated Su Yung @ 12:45 via pin [**½]

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution: Gabi Castrovinci defeated Barbi Hayden @ 6:00 via submission [*½]

– From WWE HIAC 2015 Hell in a Cell Match: Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt @ 23:10 via pin [***¾]

Rachael Ellering is the daughter of Paul Ellering, and has not only done enhancement work with WWE & Impact, but regularly works the indies and was in the Mae Young classic. Su Yung used to be a plucky but generic babyface, before she went with her crazy zombie queen/undead bride persona she works now. It has been a great change for her.

Rachael Ellering (Evers) vs. Su Yung : This was their first ever meeting. Yung played around, trying to play mind games with Ellering. They work a test of strength, with Ellering looking to overpower Yung to begin. Yung starts to bite at Ellering’s hand and escapes. Ellering cuts her off, works strikes and hits a senton. They battle for position, they trade strikes and Ellering takes Yung down, and Yung now backs off and to the floor. Ellering follows her out, but Yung trips her up on the apron and takes her to the floor. They brawl into the crowd and to the bar. Yung gets some beverages, and Ellering tosses a beer onto Yung. Yung tosses a drink onto Ellering and the brawl continues as Ellering hits a suplex on the floor. Ellering takes the upper hand as they brawl around ringside. Yung rakes the eyes, moves the steps and runs off the steps but Ellering catches her and posts her. Theory trade strikes and Yung ends up in a fan’s lap as Ellering lays in chops. They now work to the apron, and Yung sort of hits an apron back breaker (Ellering fell on her ass as Yung had trouble getting her up) allowing Yung to roll her in and cover for 2. Ellering fights back, and cuts off Yung with a bossman slam. Ellering lays in forearms and rights, the enziguri follows and Ellering covers for 2. Yung now grabs her title belts, the ref takes then and Ellering hits a spinebuster for 2. Yung hits a sidekick and head scissors Ellering to the buckles. She then hits a draping pedigree, but Ellering kicks out. Yung then mists the ref, and Ellering hits a sitout spinebuster, and a new ref is out and, and Ellering picks up the win. Rachael Ellering defeated Su Yung @ 12:45 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid/average match that seemed as if it had the right idea, but suffered from a lack of intensity and an unnecessarily overbooked finish.

Gabi was on Tough Enough, and later went to TNA. She didn’t work much for TNA, mostly serving as the manager of the BroMans. She has a great look and shows flashes that she may have some potential, but is extremely inexperienced, working under 70-matches. Hayden has been working for 7-years, appearing for most of the usual women’s companies and also a few shots with TNA, but never getting signed.

Barbi Hayden vs. Gabi Castrovinci : Hayden looks much better with darker hair as opposed to the streaky blonde she used to sport. They work a slow beginning, Gabi is very slow and lethargic running the ropes and in basic exchanges. She hits a luhcha like arm drag, but Hayden cuts her off with a belly to back suplex for 2. Hayden takes the heat, working the heel role slapping Gabi around, pulling the hair and talking trash. This is extremely lethargic; Hayden hits a tilt a whirl that looked like it was executed in slow motion for 2. The charging knee follows and then a head scissors follows. Hayden then misses a charge, Gabi sort of fires up with shoulder blocks and a tornado DDT for 2. Hayden fires back with more knee strikes, and then works an abdominal stretch. Gabi escapes and rolls into an arm bar. Hayden taps. Gabi Castrovinci defeated Barbi Hayden @ 6:00 via submission [*½] This wasn’t really bad, it was just VERY slow and lacked any fire or emotion. And while it felt as if it was in slow motion, at least the work was clean. There was just nothing here to make you care about what they were doing.

Hell in a Cell Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns : Reigns controlled early, slugging it out with Wyatt. They then went to the floor, where Reigns repeatedly tossed Wyatt into the cage. Wyatt turned the tide by using a kendo stick to work over Reigns. Wyatt wedged a chair and kendo stick into the cage, and slammed Reigns into the kendo to keep control as they worked on the floor. Reigns eventually fought back and slammed Wyatt into the chair and then went back to slamming him into the cage. I appreciated that they didn’t do any regular wrestling here, they hate each other and this should be a brawl. Reigns would use two kendo stick to beat down Wyatt and then introduced some tables and set them up on the floor. Of course, since Reigns set them up, Wyatt hit a uranage off of the apron and through one of the tables. Wyatt then had control as Reigns got the mixed chants. Wyatt introduced another table, they battled up top and Reigns then slipped out and powerbombed Wyatt through the table for a near fall. They followed that with a good near fall spot, where Reigns countered Sister Abigail and hit the Superman punch; it was really well done. They went to the apron again, and Reigns hit a spear off and through the other table that had been previously set up. Wyatt would later counter a spear into Sister Abigail for another good near fall. After that, Wyatt would set up the kendo sticks in the corner, so that they were sticking out like spikes. Reigns would have none of that, countered and slammed Wyatt into the kendo stick, hit the spear and that was all. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt @ 23:10 via pin [***¾] First of all, let me say how pleasantly surprised I was that there were no run ins, shenanigans or interference of any kind. Secondly, they worked really hard and did some nice table spots and near falls. What we got was a very good match and a nice conclusion to the one on one feud, but I felt that the match went too long when it didn’t really have to do so. It felt too slow at times, Reigns did the big sell a lot of the way, but I think if they condense and kill some of the down time that you have an even better 15 to 17-minute match here.

– End scene.

